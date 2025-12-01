Patanjali Says Cow Milk And Ghee Sold Only After Strict Quality Checks | File Photo

Patanjali Ayurved issued a clarification on Saturday after several media reports raised questions about Patanjali cow ghee. The company said the clarification is related to a case and a court order concerning a sample of Patanjali cow ghee taken on October 20, 2020, by the Food Safety Department in Pithoragarh under the Food Safety Act.

Patanjali said that the order passed in the case is wrong and against the law. The company stated, “This order is flawed and legally incorrect for the following reasons:”

The clarification listed three main points:

“The referral laboratory was not accredited by NABL for testing cow ghee, so the test conducted there is not legally acceptable. It is absurd and highly objectionable that a sub-standard lab declared Patanjali’s best cow ghee as sub-standard.”

“The parameters based on which the sample was declared failed were not applicable at that time, so using them is legally wrong.”

“The re-testing was done after the sample’s expiry date, which is invalid under the law.”

According to Patanjali, the court passed an adverse order without considering these key points. The company said, “An appeal is being filed before the Food Safety Tribunal, and we fully believe that the case will be decided in our favour based on strong grounds.”

Patanjali also clarified that the decision does not say anywhere that Patanjali cow ghee is harmful for consumption. It added that there was only a very small difference in the RM Value compared to the standard.

Explaining this, the company said, “The RM Value shows the level of volatile fatty acids in ghee, which evaporate when ghee is heated. This is a natural process and does not affect the quality of the ghee, just like a slight variation in haemoglobin levels in the human body is natural.”

The company further explained that RM Value varies across regions depending on animals’ diet and climate. Even FSSAI changes the RM Value standards from time to time.

Patanjali said, “Patanjali collects milk and cow ghee from across the country based on strict standards and testing, and sells them nationwide.”

The clarification was issued by an authorised officer of Patanjali Ayurved Limited.