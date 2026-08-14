Zeeshan Siddiqui Death Threats: Forensic Test Confirms Voice Of Wanted Baba Siddique Murder Accused Zeeshan Akhtar |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has made a significant breakthrough in the case involving death threats issued to NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader and MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui, son of slain leader Baba Siddique. A forensic examination of the threatening audio messages has confirmed that the voice belongs to wanted accused Zeeshan Akhtar, one of the key accused and alleged masterminds in the Baba Siddique murder case.

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According to sources, the Crime Branch examined the threatening audio messages sent to Zeeshan Siddiqui’s mobile phone and compared the voice with recordings of Zeeshan Akhtar available with the Punjab Police. The forensic analysis has confirmed that the voice in the threatening messages matches that of Akhtar.

Following the development, the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch has taken over the investigation and launched a detailed probe.

Two death threats within a week :

According to investigators, Zeeshan Akhtar allegedly sent two audio clips threatening Zeeshan Siddiqui with serious consequences within a week.

First audio: The clip was circulated through unidentified sources and social media platforms.

Second audio: The threatening message was sent directly to Zeeshan Siddiqui’s personal mobile number.

The fact that the second message was sent directly to his private number has raised concerns among investigators, as it indicates that the absconding accused has access to Siddiqui’s contact details. Following the threats, security around the Siddiqui family has been further tightened.

Akhtar allegedly operating with Goldy Brar-Rohit Godara network : Zeeshan Akhtar, a native of Punjab, is considered one of the key conspirators in the Baba Siddique murder case. According to investigating agencies, he had earlier been associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang but later became linked to the Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara networks following an internal split.

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Investigators suspect that Akhtar may currently be hiding in Pakistan or another neighbouring country and operating a network involved in extortion and threats in India through international virtual numbers.

In the Baba Siddique murder case, Akhtar allegedly played a key role in arranging weapons, financial assistance and logistical support for the shooters.

The Anti-Extortion Cell is now investigating who is providing local logistical and technical assistance to the absconding accused and whether others are involved in issuing threats to Zeeshan Siddiqui.