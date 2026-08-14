No More 'He Said, She Said': Western Railway To Record TC-Passenger Encounters Using Body Cameras

Western Railway’s Mumbai Central division will pilot body-worn cameras for ticket checkers to record passenger interactions and improve safety, transparency and accountability during ticket inspections | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 13, 2026: In a move aimed at settling disputes between ticket-checking staff and passengers through recorded evidence, Western Railway’s Mumbai Central division will pilot body-worn cameras for ticket checkers.

The initiative comes amid incidents of arguments, clashes and assaults during ticket checks, and will put interactions between TCs and passengers on record. Fifteen body cameras and 30 specially designed jackets will be procured under the pilot, with AC local trains among the key areas of focus.

The cameras are intended to provide an objective record of what happens during ticket checking, particularly when an interaction turns into an argument or physical confrontation.

With recording available, railway officials will be able to examine the sequence of events instead of relying only on statements from the passenger or ticket-checking staff.

Body Cameras To Capture Evidence

The footage will also help in preparing reports and identifying those responsible in cases of misconduct or assault. At the same time, recording staff interactions could make ticket-checking personnel more accountable for their conduct towards passengers.

The initiative is part of Western Railway’s ‘Namaste Campaign’, which seeks to make ticket checking more courteous, professional and accountable while ensuring compliance with ticketing rules.

The body cameras will use SD-card-based recording and microphones to capture visuals and conversations during duty. The recorded material will be periodically reviewed and analysed, particularly in cases involving disputes, arguments and assaults.

Special Jackets For Ticket Checkers

The technology will be accompanied by a new work jacket designed specifically for ticket-checking staff. The jackets will have separate pockets and compartments for Hand Held Terminals (HHTs), Electronic Fare Ticket (EFT) machines, identity cards, name badges and other equipment.

Made from quick-drying microfibre fabric, they are intended to make it easier for staff to carry their equipment while working for long hours. A body camera will be mounted on the front, while the distinctive jacket will make authorised ticket-checking personnel easier for passengers to identify.

The move follows several incidents in which disputes between ticketless passengers and TCs have escalated into verbal or physical confrontations, with some incidents being recorded and circulated on social media. Railway officials believe the cameras can work as a deterrent while also protecting staff and passengers when allegations are disputed.

Pilot Focuses On AC Locals

“The use of body cameras and special jackets will make ticket-checking drives safer, transparent and professional. It will help strengthen passenger confidence while improving the safety and accountability of ticket-checking staff. Based on the outcome of the pilot project, a decision can be taken on expanding the system,” said Vineet Abhishek, CPRO, Western Railway.

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The pilot will initially focus on selected ticket-checking operations, particularly on AC locals. If successful, the system could be extended to more ticket-checking staff across the network.

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