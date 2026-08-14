Mumbai Sessions Court Sentences Wadala Man To 10 Years For Stabbing Woman Over Rejected Marriage Proposal, Assaulting Policeman

A Mumbai sessions court sentenced a Wadala salesman to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for attacking a woman who rejected his marriage proposal and assaulting a police constable who intervened | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 13, 2026: A sessions court on Thursday convicted Anil Babar (36), a salesman from Wadala East, for attacking a woman who refused to accept his proposal of marriage and subsequently assaulting a police constable who tried to intervene in 2022. He has been sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

Additional Sessions Judge R S Aradhye refused to grant any leniency to Babar, observing that the increasing number of attacks on police personnel and incidents of violence against girls arising from one-sided love were deeply concerning.

Court Rejects Plea For Leniency

“Such acts reflect a dangerous disregard for law, consent and human dignity,” the court said.

According to the prosecution case registered with Wadala Police Station, Babar and the victim lived in the same locality in Wadala East. Over time, Babar developed an interest in the victim and persistently approached her for marriage. The woman rejected all his advances.

The prosecution said Babar allegedly abused and threatened the victim for rejecting him and repeatedly pressured her, leading her to lodge several complaints against him.

It was further alleged that Babar had previously been arrested, but after securing bail he violated its conditions and resumed following and stalking the victim.

Stabbing Incident In Wadala

On May 4, 2022, at around 10.30 am, when the victim left her house for work, Babar allegedly followed her. Her mother, who noticed that the victim had forgotten her mobile phone, rushed after her.

According to the prosecution, the mother saw Babar following the victim and, after some distance, allegedly catching hold of her hand. The victim resisted and tried to continue walking.

When the mother confronted him, Babar allegedly threatened to kill her and commit suicide. He then allegedly took out a knife and stabbed the victim twice.

Police constable Mayur Patil rushed to help the victim and her mother, but Babar allegedly assaulted him as well. Other police personnel soon arrived, separated the accused from the victim and took both the victim and the injured constable to hospital.

Defence Claim Rejected

Babar was subsequently arrested. In his defence, he claimed that he had been falsely implicated by the victim’s parents and that he and the victim had been in a consensual relationship.

He further alleged that local politicians and police officials had helped implicate him in order to keep him away from the victim’s marriage.

The court rejected this defence, holding that the testimonies of the victim, her mother and the injured police constable were trustworthy. It noted that the victim had categorically denied any relationship with the accused.

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On the charge of criminal intimidation, the court observed:

“The overall conduct of the accused since getting the mobile number of victim and following her with proposal of marriage, sometimes use of pressure for acceptance of proposal of marriage and threat of dire consequences along with one actual attempt to kill victim is more than enough to establish the offence of criminal intimidation.”

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