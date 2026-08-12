Mumbai Sessions Court Refuses Anticipatory Bail To 5 Accused In ₹3.94 Crore SEBI Computer Parts Theft Case

A Mumbai sessions court has refused anticipatory bail to five accused booked in a ₹3.94 crore SEBI computer parts theft case involving alleged removal of RAM modules from hundreds of systems | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 11, 2026: A sessions court has refused to grant anticipatory bail to a computer engineer and four others booked on a complaint filed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for the alleged theft of computer parts causing a loss of Rs 3.94 crore.

SEBI had awarded a contract to Inmac Computers Limited (ICL) for the supply of computers, their maintenance and the provision of manpower for related day-to-day operations.

Accordingly, ICL used to provide its employees and engineers for handling and operating the computers. SEBI had purchased computers equipped with 64 GB RAM from ICL.

However, when the performance of the computers suddenly became slow, an inquiry allegedly revealed that the systems contained 32 GB RAM instead of the supplied 64 GB RAM.

526 Computers Allegedly Affected

The inquiry and related correspondence allegedly showed that ICL had supplied computers with 64 GB RAM. However, it was found during the inquiry that engineers provided by ICL had allegedly stolen RAM modules from 526 computers, causing a loss estimated at Rs 3.94 crore.

The court noted that various communications between SEBI and ICL were on record and that ICL had admitted that its employees had removed seven RAM modules from certain systems for repair purposes, but that the modules were subsequently stolen from their custody.

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Court Says Detailed Probe Needed

"If so, what was the difficulty for it to fairly communicate with the informant and take action against the responsible employees is nowhere explained by it. On the contrary, it is found that it has changed its stand from time to time. That creates doubt. This fact itself is sufficient to infer that a thorough investigation is necessary for extracting the truth," the court said.

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