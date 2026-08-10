PNB Fraud Case: Mumbai Special CBI Court Rejects Nirav Modi’s Sister Purvi Mehta’s Plea To Testify Via Video Conferencing

Special CBI Court in Mumbai rejected Purvi Mehta’s request to record her statement through video conferencing in the PNB fraud case linked to Nirav Modi | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 10, 2026: The special CBI court on Monday rejected an application filed by Nirav Modi’s sister, Purvi Mehta, a Belgian national, seeking permission to record her statement through video conferencing.

Purvi, who has also been added as an accused in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, wants to testify and turn approver in the case registered against her brother, Modi.

She has sought to turn approver and pleaded that she be granted a pardon. Purvi’s husband, Maiank, was also added as an accused in the case but has now been made an approver by the special CBI court.

CBI Opposed Video Conferencing Plea

The CBI, however, insisted that the court take cognisance of the chargesheet filed against Purvi and the other accused last year. The agency also opposed her request to give a statement through video conferencing and insisted on her physical presence before the court.

The CBI argued that, being an accused in the case, she could not be allowed to choose the mode of her appearance before the court.

The court considered the objections raised by the CBI and rejected Purvi’s plea. The detailed order, however, is yet to be made available.

Funds Routed Through UAE Shell Company

The CBI has alleged that funds obtained through Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) from Punjab National Bank were transferred to Pacific Diamond FZE, a UAE-based shell company allegedly linked to Nirav Modi, and were subsequently routed to Maiank through a web of transactions.

According to the investigation, around USD 30 million was transferred from Pacific Diamond FZE to Maiank’s account. Between November 13, 2013, and November 26, 2013, Maiank allegedly transferred the funds in 10 instalments to Purvi’s account, showing them as gifts given to her by her husband.

CBI Details Financial Transactions

The CBI has further alleged that on November 15, 2013, Purvi created four deposits with Syndicate Bank for a period of three years — three deposits of USD 5 million each and one deposit of USD 4.999985 million, aggregating approximately USD 19.999985 million. Maiank was allegedly appointed as the nominee for these accounts.

The agency has alleged that Purvi later availed a term loan of USD 19 million from Syndicate Bank, London, by mortgaging all the FCNR deposits. On November 22, 2013, the loan amount was allegedly transferred to her account maintained with Ratnakar Bank.

For the remaining USD 10 million, Purvi allegedly opened a fixed deposit account with Ratnakar Bank. Against this deposit, she is alleged to have obtained a packing credit foreign currency facility of USD 28.50 million through her firm, Radhashree Jewellers Company.

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The CBI has alleged that out of the funds transferred through the LoUs, USD 30 million was used by both Nirav Modi and Purvi Mehta through a credit facility availed by their company, Radhashree Jewellers, with the aid and assistance of Maiank.

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