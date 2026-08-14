Bandra Road Rage Case: Alleged Accused Bilal Khan Makes Counter-Claims Against Fitness Trainer Arjunjit Garewal Rammed His Car | VIDEO

Bandra West Road Rage Case: Bilal Khan Claims Arjunjit Garewal Rammed His Vehicle Before Confrontation | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 13, 2026: In the Bandra road-rage incident, alleged accused Bilal Khan has claimed on Instagram that fitness trainer Arjunjit Garewal rammed his car three times before the confrontation, prompting police to verify his version as part of the investigation.

Khan alleged that Garewal first hit his vehicle while overtaking and drove away, and later rammed it twice more. He claimed he then chased and stopped Garewal’s vehicle to question him about the damage and seek compensation.

Accused posts Instagram version

According to Khan, when both vehicles stopped, Garewal allegedly stepped out carrying a bamboo stick or wooden rod and initiated the physical confrontation. Khan claimed he reacted out of fear and had no intention of attacking Garewal. He also displayed injuries on his hand and claimed he too was hurt.

Police said the incident occurred around 12.15 am on August 9 near Bandra Talao in Bandra West. Garewal, 39, a fitness trainer, had alleged that three unidentified men attacked him following a road-rage incident. One allegedly attempted to assault him with a steel baseball bat, while another allegedly smashed the windows of his Mahindra Thar SUV with a hockey stick while his wife was inside.

Police examining both versions

Based on Garewal’s complaint, Bandra police registered an FIR and detained Bilal Shaikh, 30, Anas K, 25, and another person identified as Rajen. The three were later released after being served notices. Other alleged participants reportedly fled.

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In a viral video, Khan was allegedly seen abusing Garewal and running towards him. He later uploaded another Instagram video presenting his version.

With Khan now making counter-allegations, police are examining both versions, including video and dashcam footage, vehicle damage and other evidence, to establish the sequence of events.

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