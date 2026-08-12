Mumbai Crime: Fitness Trainer Attacked In Bandra Road Rage, Baseball Bat & Hockey Stick Used For Damaging Car; 3 Held

Video: Fitness Trainer Attacked In Bandra Road Rage Incident, Baseball Bat, Hockey Stick Used For Damaging Car; 3 Held |

Mumbai: A shocking video of a road-rage incident near Bandra Talao has gone viral on social media, showing a group of men allegedly confronting and attacking a fitness trainer in the middle of the road. The incident took place around 12.15 am on August 9, reportedly just minutes away from the Bandra police station and DCP office.

Mumbai - A shocking display of hooliganism took place in the middle of the road in Bandra, just about three minutes away from Bandra police station and the DCP office.The incident occurred around 12.15 am on the intervening night of August 9 near Bandra Talao. Fitness trainer… pic.twitter.com/ZCV0AkWUhE — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) August 12, 2026

Viral Video Captures Shocking Assault Scenes

The viral footage captures the tense confrontation involving fitness trainer Arjunjit Grewal, 39, and a group of men travelling in a Mahindra XUV700. In the video, Grewal's terrified wife can be heard repeatedly saying, “I've called 100, I've called 100!” as two to three men allegedly charge towards the camera while abusing them. Fellow motorists and locals are also seen intervening and trying to calm the situation.

The video later shows the accused getting into the XUV700 while allegedly continuing to abuse Grewal before leaving the spot. Grewal's red Mahindra Thar is seen damaged at the end of the footage.

According to Grewal's complaint, the confrontation began after he overtook the XUV700. He alleged that the occupants had repeatedly cut his vehicle and driven aggressively before overtaking him and slowing down in front of his car.

Garewal claimed that after he overtook them, the group chased his vehicle and allegedly rammed it near a petrol pump. He said the attackers later stopped his car near Bandra Lake and assaulted him. One of the men allegedly attempted to attack him with a baseball bat, while another allegedly damaged the car's windows using a hockey stick.

Three Men Detained

Following the incident, Bandra police registered an FIR under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for alleged assault and criminal intimidation. Police detained three men identified as Anas K (25), Bilal Shaikh (30) and Rajen. They were later released after being served notices, while other alleged participants reportedly fled the scene.

(with inputs from Megha Kuchik)

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