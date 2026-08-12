Mumbai Crime: Bandra Police Detain 3 Men In Road-Rage Assault On Fitness Trainer, Others Still At Large

Bandra police have detained three men in connection with the alleged road-rage assault on fitness trainer Arjunjit Garewal and are searching for the remaining accused | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 11, 2026: A day after three men allegedly assaulted renowned fitness trainer and strategist Arjunjit Garewal, 39, in a road-rage incident in Bandra, the Bandra police detained the trio and later released them after serving notices.

The accused have been identified as Anas K, 25, who works at a private firm; Bilal Shaikh, 30; and Rajen. The police registered an FIR against them on Sunday under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for allegedly assaulting Garewal and criminally intimidating him.

Trainer Describes Chase And Attack

Garewal told FPJ, "No one came forward to help us. I asked my wife to dial 100. The accused deliberately came in front of my car and drove slowly. I honked two or three times and waited for them to give way. When I overtook their car, they chased me and rammed their vehicle into mine near a petrol pump. I tried to drive away, but they rammed my car again."

Garewal and his wife, Bhakti, an HR director at a university, had gone to dinner at his parents' house in Juhu and were returning to their residence in Mahim when the incident occurred.

Police Responded To Helpline Call

A police officer said a team reached the spot after Garewal's wife called the 100 helpline. The police detained three of the accused, while others allegedly fled.

According to the FIR, the incident took place near Bandra Lake in Bandra West around midnight on Sunday. Garewal was travelling towards Mahim with his wife when an XUV allegedly repeatedly overtook his car before slowing down in front of it. After Garewal overtook the vehicle, the accused allegedly chased him and rammed his car near a petrol pump.

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The accused later allegedly stopped Garewal's vehicle near Bandra Lake and assaulted him with fists and kicks. They also allegedly damaged the car windows with a hockey stick, while another accused allegedly attempted to hit Garewal with a baseball bat.

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