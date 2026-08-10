Mumbai Crime: Fitness Trainer Allegedly Assaulted In Bandra Road-Rage Incident; Car Windows Smashed

Fitness trainer Arjunjit Garewal alleged that unidentified men assaulted him and damaged his car during a road-rage incident in Bandra West | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 10, 2026: Renowned fitness trainer Arjunjit Garewal, 39, was allegedly assaulted with fists and kicks by three unidentified persons following a road-rage incident in Bandra West around midnight on Sunday. One accused allegedly tried to attack him with a baseball bat, while another damaged his car windows with a hockey stick.

According to the FIR, Garewal, a Juhu resident well known in the fitness industry, was travelling towards Mahim with his wife, Bhakti, late on Saturday night. Around midnight, while driving on S.V. Road near Sahil Hotel, an XUV came in front of his vehicle. Garewal overtook it and continued driving.

Chase Through Bandra West

The XUV driver allegedly became angry, drove parallel to Garewal’s car, abused him and made threatening gestures. Six to seven people were travelling in the XUV. Garewal ignored them, but the driver allegedly overtook his car three to four times before blocking it near Bandra Lake.

One occupant wearing a white shirt allegedly got out, abused Garewal and asked him to step out. When Garewal did so, he was allegedly assaulted with fists and kicks. Two associates who arrived on two-wheelers also allegedly joined the assault. One tried to hit Garewal with a baseball bat, but he defended himself.

Car Windows Damaged

Another accused allegedly used a hockey stick to damage the front, rear and driver-side windows. Garewal’s frightened wife then got out of the vehicle, following which the accused fled in the XUV.

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Garewal noted its registration number as MH 47 BB 9939 and approached the Bandra police. A case was registered on Sunday against three unidentified persons under Sections 115(2) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other relevant provisions.

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