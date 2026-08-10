Navi Mumbai Crime: Vashi Police Arrest 42-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Killing His Mother During Domestic Dispute In Juhugaon

Vashi Police arrested a 42-year-old man after his 65-year-old mother was allegedly killed during a domestic dispute at their Juhugaon residence in Navi Mumbai | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, August 10, 2026: A 42-year-old man allegedly strangled his 65-year-old mother and smashed her head against the floor during a family dispute at their home in Juhugaon, Vashi, on Sunday evening.

After the alleged murder, the accused reportedly sat at the spot and began screaming, following which neighbours alerted the police. The Vashi police arrested him within a few hours.

The deceased, Nanda Ratnakar Kadam (65), lived with her son Mahesh Ratnakar Kadam, his wife and their children in Room No. 303 of Ashtavinayak Society in Sector 11, Juhugaon.

Family Dispute Turned Violent

According to the police, Nanda and her daughter-in-law frequently quarrelled over domestic issues. Mahesh allegedly believed that his mother was giving more importance to his sister and her family and was neglecting his wife.

"A quarrel broke out between the family members on Sunday evening. During the argument, Mahesh allegedly became enraged and strangled his mother using a glass panel. He then allegedly smashed her head against the floor, causing her death," said a police officer.

Neighbours Alerted Police

After the incident, Mahesh allegedly remained at the spot and screamed. The neighbours, who heard the commotion, rushed to the residence and informed the police. A team from Vashi police station reached the spot and took custody of Nanda’s body.

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"Based on the information received, we reached the spot and subsequently arrested the accused. A case has been registered against him under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," said Senior Police Inspector Shashikant Chandekar.

The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway.

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