Yuva Sena requests HRD Minister Pokhriyal to reconsider UGC's decision of conducting final year exams

After the HRD Ministry on Monday announced that the final-year examinations in universities will have to be conducted by September-end, Yuva Sena has written to the HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday and requested him to reconsider UGC's decision.
Raising concerns on behalf of students and education fraternity, Yuva Sena Secretary Varun Sardesai, said that when exams were originally scheduled, the COVID-19 cases were far lesser and had not reached all parts of the country. "The cases have been steadily rising and we cannot be sure they would decline by September," he said.
Sardesai added that online infrastructure and availability is poor in rural parts of the country. "Hence, online exams cannot be an option. Offline exams would be an invite to community transmission," he added.
"Reputed Foreign Universities and Indian Universities like IIT Mumbai have taken a decision to cancel exams even they have far lesser number of students, why insist on 'compulsion of these exams?" asked Yuva Sena Secretary.
Varun Sardesai tweeted the letter on Tuesday and wrote, "Yuva Sena requests HRD Minister @DrRPNishank Ji to reconsider @ugc_india ‘s decision of compulsorily conducting final year exams. We have also raised concerns on behalf of students and education fraternity. Hope these are addressed as well."
Meanwhile, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued revised guidelines regarding the conduct of terminal semesters and final year exams by Universities and educational institutions. It has been suggested that exams may be completed by September in online or offline modes.
Releasing a statement, the UGC said it accepted the recommendations suggested by the expert committee. "In continuation to earlier Guidelines issued on 29.04.2020 and based on the Report of the Expert Committee, the UGC Revised Guidelines on Examination and Academic Calendar for the Universities in view of COVID-19 Pandemic were also approved by the Commission in its emergent meeting held on 6th July 2020," the statement read.
The Commission further said that while it was important to safeguard principles of health, safety and equal opportunities, it was also very important to ensure academic credibility, career opportunities and future progress of students.
"The Commission approved the recommendations of the Expert Committee regarding the conduct of terminal semester(s)/ final year(s) examinations by the universities/ institutions to be completed by the end of September 2020 in offline (pen & paper online/ blended (online + offline) mode," it added
(With ANI inputs)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)