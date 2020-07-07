Yuva Sena requests HRD Minister Pokhriyal to reconsider UGC's decision of conducting final year exams

After the HRD Ministry on Monday announced that the final-year examinations in universities will have to be conducted by September-end, Yuva Sena has written to the HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday and requested him to reconsider UGC's decision.

Raising concerns on behalf of students and education fraternity, Yuva Sena Secretary Varun Sardesai, said that when exams were originally scheduled, the COVID-19 cases were far lesser and had not reached all parts of the country. "The cases have been steadily rising and we cannot be sure they would decline by September," he said.

Sardesai added that online infrastructure and availability is poor in rural parts of the country. "Hence, online exams cannot be an option. Offline exams would be an invite to community transmission," he added.

"Reputed Foreign Universities and Indian Universities like IIT Mumbai have taken a decision to cancel exams even they have far lesser number of students, why insist on 'compulsion of these exams?" asked Yuva Sena Secretary.

Varun Sardesai tweeted the letter on Tuesday and wrote, "Yuva Sena requests HRD Minister @DrRPNishank Ji to reconsider @ugc_india ‘s decision of compulsorily conducting final year exams. We have also raised concerns on behalf of students and education fraternity. Hope these are addressed as well."