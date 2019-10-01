Youth stabs girlfriend, jumps to death at Malad

Mumbai: A 24-year-old youth slit his wrists and jumped to death from the 10th floor of an SRA building in Malad (E) after allegedly stabbing his teenage girlfriend in the stomach on Monday.

Kurar police have registered an ADR and are investigating the matter. Meanwhile, the teen is admitted in the intensive care unit of a civic hospital and is in a critical state, said police.

Mangesh Rane (24), a housekeeping employee and a resident of Kurar, was in a relationship with an 18-year-old teen, Prachi Thakkar. The teen, a standard 12 student of SNDT college, stayed with her mother at a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) building at Kurar village.

Thakkar's mother knew about the romantic relationship between her daughter and Rane, but allegedly did not approve. A month ago, Rane approached Thakkar's mother to get him married to her daughter, but she refused.

Sources said that since Thakkar was a teen and there was a six-year age difference between the couple, which did not go down well with the teen's mother.

However, even after she turned down the marriage proposal, Rane kept coming to the Thakkar residence and wreaked a havoc claiming that he cannot survive without her.

On Monday, Thakkar's mother left for work at 10am and the teen was alone in the house. Around 12.15pm, Rane came home and the couple got ensued in a heated argument.

Police said, minutes after the argument, Rane allegedly stabbed Thakkar in the stomach multiple times and then slashed his wrists. Soon after, Rane jumped off the 10th floor balcony.

Residents alerted police about the incident, after which the latter rushed to the spot. "The door was locked from inside and we had to break the door open.

When we entered the house, Thakkar was lying in a pool of blood on the bed, while the balcony was filled with blood, suspected to be that of Rane after he slashed his wrists.

Rane allegedly jumped off the balcony with the knife, but we found a second knife lying beside Thakkar," said an inspector of Kurar police station.

Rane and Thakkar were rushed to the hospital, where Rane was declared brought dead, while Thakkar was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is in a critical condition, said police. An ADR was registered for Rane's death and police are investigating the matter further.

Police are yet to ascertain whether Rane had stabbed her or the young couple had decided on a suicide pact. Meanwhile, police are yet to record Thakkar's statement as she is unconscious and are awaiting Rane's postmortem reports.