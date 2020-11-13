Yes Bank fraud case: Rana Kapoor’s daughter gets bail

A magistrate court on Thursday granted bail to Roshni Kapoor - daughter of Rana Kapoor, founder and former Managing Director and CEO of Yes Bank in a case the CBI has registered against her and others in the Yes bank fraud case.

Roshni had earlier been granted temporary bail by the court which was extended till Thursday. The bail was granted by an incharge court.

The plea was filed after the court took cognizance of the chargesheet filed by the agency, said advocate Subhash Jadhav who represented Roshni along with senior advocate Abad Ponda.

Roshni is among another seven accused, among them Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, chargesheeted by the CBI in the case.

The case which was earlier before a special CBI court was transferred to the magistrate court as the agency had not secured the mandatory sanction required to prosecute public servants under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

As per the agency’s case, the bank made Rs.3,700 crore of investments in short term debentures of DHFL without redeeming them. In return, Rana Kapoor who was at the helm of affairs at the bank then, got kickbacks of Rs. 600 crore through a firm linked to his family.

The CBI has alleged that DHFL sanctioned a loan to DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd, a firm where Roshni and other members of the Kapoor family have a stake. The collateral for the loan was of meagre value, it has said.