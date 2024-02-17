 WR's Mumbai Division Honours 'Mera Ticket Mera Imaan' Contest Winners For Thought-Provoking Videos
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWR's Mumbai Division Honours 'Mera Ticket Mera Imaan' Contest Winners For Thought-Provoking Videos

WR's Mumbai Division Honours 'Mera Ticket Mera Imaan' Contest Winners For Thought-Provoking Videos

Students, NSS volunteers felicitated for their innovative clips garnering maximum likes under 'Mera Ticket Mera Imaan' contest

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, February 17, 2024, 08:52 PM IST
article-image

Appreciating the creativity of the youth who participated in 'Mera Ticket Mera Imaan' contest, the Western Railway’s Mumbai Central Division honoured select students and the National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers for their thought-provoking videos. Angel Maheshwari, Bhumi Somani, Chetan Gupta and Himanshu Chawla secured the first position, Dinesh and Rohan came second, while Harshal and Nikita clinched the third spot. They were bestowed with appreciation certificates and cash prizes on February 15, said the WR chief spokesperson. The winners, including students pursuing Bachelors of Banking Insurance course, are in the 18-22 age group.

Maheshwari and her team's video shows a young girl deciding to travel without a ticket despite her friend's warning. However, the plot takes a twist when she is caught by a ticket checker (TC). Similarly, Dinesh and Rohan wove a story around a man in his thirties, who hastily boards a long-distance train with his son. Spotting a TC, he tries to change compartments, but ultimately lands in the official's net.

Read Also
Mumbai: WR's Central Division Records 25% Surge In AC Suburban Train Ridership, Crosses 3 Crore For...
article-image

To encourage travelling with proper tickets and raise awareness via social media, the WR had invited short creative videos on the subject between December 25, 2023 and January 25, 2024. A total of 118 clips were received. After filtration, 65 videos were uploaded on the social media account WeRMumbai on Facebook, Instagram, Koo and YouTube and the handle @drmbct on X. Based on the maximum likes received on all social media platforms, three of these videos were selected as winning entries. Their creators were felicitated at the hands of Mumbai Central Divisional Railway Manager Division Niraj Verma. Seven more participants were honoured.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Impact: MBMC Gears Up To Hire Agency To Catch Stray Cattle In Mira-Bhayandar

FPJ Impact: MBMC Gears Up To Hire Agency To Catch Stray Cattle In Mira-Bhayandar

Mumbai Triple Blasts 2011: Special MCOCA Court To Probe 'Coerced Confession'

Mumbai Triple Blasts 2011: Special MCOCA Court To Probe 'Coerced Confession'

Mumbai: Bhendi Bazaar Urdu Festival Inaugurated By Javed Akhtar

Mumbai: Bhendi Bazaar Urdu Festival Inaugurated By Javed Akhtar

Why Do Mumbaikars Behave Differently On Local And Metro Trains?

Why Do Mumbaikars Behave Differently On Local And Metro Trains?

E-Gaming Federation Sings MoU With Maharashtra Government To Promote Responsible Online Gaming

E-Gaming Federation Sings MoU With Maharashtra Government To Promote Responsible Online Gaming