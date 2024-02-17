WR's Mumbai Division Honours 'Mera Ticket Mera Imaan' Contest Winners For Thought-Provoking Videos

Appreciating the creativity of the youth who participated in 'Mera Ticket Mera Imaan' contest, the Western Railway’s Mumbai Central Division honoured select students and the National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers for their thought-provoking videos. Angel Maheshwari, Bhumi Somani, Chetan Gupta and Himanshu Chawla secured the first position, Dinesh and Rohan came second, while Harshal and Nikita clinched the third spot. They were bestowed with appreciation certificates and cash prizes on February 15, said the WR chief spokesperson. The winners, including students pursuing Bachelors of Banking Insurance course, are in the 18-22 age group.

Maheshwari and her team's video shows a young girl deciding to travel without a ticket despite her friend's warning. However, the plot takes a twist when she is caught by a ticket checker (TC). Similarly, Dinesh and Rohan wove a story around a man in his thirties, who hastily boards a long-distance train with his son. Spotting a TC, he tries to change compartments, but ultimately lands in the official's net.

To encourage travelling with proper tickets and raise awareness via social media, the WR had invited short creative videos on the subject between December 25, 2023 and January 25, 2024. A total of 118 clips were received. After filtration, 65 videos were uploaded on the social media account WeRMumbai on Facebook, Instagram, Koo and YouTube and the handle @drmbct on X. Based on the maximum likes received on all social media platforms, three of these videos were selected as winning entries. Their creators were felicitated at the hands of Mumbai Central Divisional Railway Manager Division Niraj Verma. Seven more participants were honoured.