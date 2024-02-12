 Mumbai: WR's Central Division Records 25% Surge In AC Suburban Train Ridership, Crosses 3 Crore For 1st Time
The milestone becomes more prominent because it's the first-ever financial year when the number of AC train passengers has crossed the three-crore mark.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, February 12, 2024, 11:20 PM IST
article-image
Western Railway Headquarters | FPJ

The Western Railway's Mumbai Central division has witnessed an around 25% surge in air-conditioned (AC) suburban train ridership as compared to 2.32 crore recorded last fiscal. The milestone becomes more prominent because it's the first-ever financial year when the number of AC train passengers has crossed the three-crore mark.

In the current financial year, the ridership stood at 3.12 crore as of February 11, said an official, adding that the surge clearly indicates the shift in the preferences of commuters who now opt for comfort and convenience.

Regular AC local passengers demand more services

Owing to the increasing ridership, regular AC local passengers are demanding more services, especially during rush hours. Manshi Kamble from Vasai, a frequent commuter, emphasised on the need of increasing the number of AC trains. Devansh Shah from Borivali said, “The improved comfort and amenities in these services have played a pivotal role in attracting a diverse range of passengers, from daily commuters to occasional travellers.”

Advocate Mahesh Kamat, another regular AC train commuter, also urged the railway to further improve the frequency of services. He said that an improved schedule during peak hours will encourage more passengers to opt for the cool comfort.

Number of services on weekdays: 96

Highest number of passengers in single day (Feb 5): 2,29, 522

Ridership last fiscal: 2,32,16,512

