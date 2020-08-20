Worli crematorium to get a facelift

Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Worli Smashan Bhumi or Worli crematorium is all set to receive a facelift. The crematorium spread over nine acres at Dr E Moses Road is presently in a dilapidated condition. Its renovation has been taken over by a non profit organisation Hiralal Parekh Parivar Charity Trust. The trust has launched Antim Prasthan Project for the redevelopment and modernisation of the crematorium and is set to invest Rs 40 crores in the project.

Mumbaikars have been troubled by the derelict conditions of the city’s crematoriums. “In 2018, the trust decided to take action and set an example with the Worli crematorium. This is a landmark project, as it will be not only the largest crematorium in Mumbai, but it also will be offering its services free of cost to all," said Dr. Ramnik Parekh.

The crematorium is set to have 8 enclosed pavilions spread over an area of 80,000 square feet, which will allow the kin of the deceased to pay their last respects in complete privacy. The facility will also have four prayer halls, a large common waiting lounge and a large car park. The space will also enable ease of movement for the physically challenged.

The crematorium design also ensures an environmentally responsible approach, including state-of-the-art pollution control systems, effluent treatment plants for water run off, rain water harvesting, compost management and solar power generation.