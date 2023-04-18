World Heritage Day: CR conducts Heritage Walk, release booklet on Matheran Light Railway

Central Railway observed World Heritage Day with great ardor and zeal as it is moving ahead into the 171st year of dedicated service in India. World Heritage Day offers us the platform to focus on reviving and conserving the ancient heritage and take pride in the same. Constituted by International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), this day is observed on April 18 every year.

Mumbai Division started its heritage day celebrations with a ‘Heritage Walk’ that began from the heritage gully of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) under the guidance of Naresh Lalwani, General Manager, Central Railway.

Booklet on Matheran Light Railway released

Alok Singh additional general manager of central railways released a booklet on Matheran Light Railway, compiled by Environment and Housekeeping Management (EnHM) section and visited the exhibits displayed across the corridors of Platform Nos. 14 and 15. The heritage walk culminated in the GM Building Museum where the PHODs viewed the exhibits and were exhilarated by the history of Central Railway heritage.

The evening of World Heritage Day will see illumination of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus building which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This remarkable building which is a fine example of Indo-Gothic architecture is 135 years old.

Mumbai division’s Byculla station is another fine example of heritage conservation by Central Railway. The 170 years old station, commissioned in 1853 was a part of the first train journey from Boribunder to Thane. This station was restored to its original Gothic Architectural glory and is being maintained and conserved today.

Neral-Matheran Light Railway

The Neral-Matheran Light Railway is one few heritage railways in India which is 116 years old. The construction of this railway started in 1904 and service started in 1907.Today Central Railway runs services from Neral to Matheran and passengers can enjoy a memorable trip amidst nature.

How other divisions celebrated World Heritage Day

Pune Division geared up for the day with heritage rally outside DRM office which was participated by Additional DRM and other divisional officers. Some more activities like screening of a film on heritage, lecture on heritage and conservation and quiz programme were also organised.

Bhusaval Division organised a heritage awareness rally of 150 persons comprising of RPF personnel, students and other railway staff led by Additional DRMs and Divisional officers that culminated at the Rail Heritage Museum.

Nagpur Division chose to celebrate this iconic day by holding a story telling competition on railway heritage and a presentation on “Heritage Changes” being the theme of this year’s World Heritage Day.

Solapur Division headed by its DRM and other officers visited the old exhibits and artefacts of Solapur Division. Three heritage presentations by Sr Divisional Safety Officer marked the celebrations along with heritage discussions actively participated by local NGOs who are into heritage conservation added more wisdom to the heritage day events.