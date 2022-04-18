World Heritage Day 2022: Watch heritage run by 105 years old Narrow Guage Steam Loco 794B

Every year on April 18, the United Nations commemorates orld Heritage Day with an aim to create awareness about the dying cultures, and rich cultural diversity. The day also focuses on solutions through which one can preserve the ancient culture. In order to create awareness about monuments, sites, and dying cultures of nations, UNESCO announced April 18 as World Heritage Day.

On this occasion, 105 years old Narrow Guage Steam Loco 794B completed heritage run today at Neral on central railway.

It was originally made by Baldwin Loco Works, Philadelphia, US, in 1917. This loco 794-B was in active service on Darjeeling Himalayan Railway till 1990s. Later it was converted it into oil-fired one.

105 years old Narrow Guage Steam Loco 794B Heritage Run #WorldHeritageDay2022

- At Neral on CR. pic.twitter.com/8IoIqGY1TN — Shivaji M Sutar (@ShivajiIRTS) April 18, 2022

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 11:25 PM IST