World Environment Day: Tree Plantation & Sapling Distribution Drive Held At Dhakata Khanda With Enthusiastic Participation | file photo

Mumbai: Marking World Environment Day, a tree plantation and free sapling distribution drive was organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ward No. 14, at Dhakata Khanda.

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The programme was inaugurated by BJP North Raigad District President Avinash Koli, who planted a sapling to formally launch the initiative.

The event was organized in line with the Central Government’s “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” (One Tree in Mother’s Name) campaign, encouraging citizens to plant and nurture trees as a tribute to their mothers.

As part of the initiative, various species of saplings were distributed free of cost to residents. Tree plantation activities were also carried out across the locality to spread awareness about environmental protection and the urgent need for afforestation amid growing concerns over pollution, climate change, and ecological imbalance.

Addressing the gathering, Avinash Koli emphasized that environmental conservation is no longer a choice but a necessity. He urged citizens to actively participate in protecting nature, stressing that planting trees alone is not enough; their long-term care and preservation are equally important. He also appealed to residents to adopt environmentally responsible lifestyles and contribute towards creating a greener and safer future for coming generations.

Several prominent leaders and party office-bearers were present on the occasion, including former corporator Ganpat Mhatre, former corporators Sarika Bhagat and Hemlata Mhatre, District Vice President Mayuresh Netkar, BJP OBC Cell President Satish Patil, Ward President Ganesh Mhatre, and BJP Yuva Morcha Ward President Krunal Patil.

Organizers highlighted that a single tree planted today can provide clean air, shade, a healthier environment, and a safer future for generations to come. Citizens were encouraged to plant at least one tree and take responsibility for its care.