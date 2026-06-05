Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Participates In Tree Plantation Drives Across City On World Environment Day |

Mumbai: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde actively participated in tree plantation drives organised at Kanjurmarg and Nahur on the occasion of World Environment Day on Friday, joining citizens and civic officials in efforts aimed at expanding the city's green cover and promoting environmental sustainability.

At the Kanjurmarg waste processing centre, the Mayor took part in the inauguration of the 'ReRoot' urban forest restoration initiative, a project jointly undertaken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Antony Waste Handling Cell Limited. During the programme, Tawde planted saplings and watered newly planted trees, highlighting the importance of public participation in environmental conservation efforts.

०५ जून २०२६



'जागतिक पर्यावरण दिनी', बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिका आणि अँटोनी वेस्ट हँडलिंग सेल लिमिटेड यांच्या संयुक्त विद्यमाने ‘रिरुट (ReRoot)’ या नागरी वन पुनर्स्थापना उपक्रमाचा शुभारंभ कांजूरमार्ग क्षेपणभूमी येथील कचरा प्रक्रिया केंद्रात करण्यात आला.



घनकचरा व्यवस्थापन पायाभूत… pic.twitter.com/Imz6XCY61p — Ritu Tawde (@TawdeRitu) June 5, 2026

The ReRoot initiative seeks to transform solid waste management infrastructure into a green and sustainable ecosystem. As part of the project, more than 16,000 trees of over seven native species will be planted in the Kanjurmarg area. The site already has around 12,800 plants, and the additional plantation is expected to significantly enhance the area's green cover.

Deputy Commissioner Kiran Dighavkar and other dignitaries were present during the inauguration ceremony. The initiative also encourages citizens to visit the site and participate in tree plantation activities.

Earlier, the Mayor participated in another plantation drive organised under the Bhandup Pumping Station at Nahur (East) on the Eastern Express Highway. Tawde was seen planting and watering saplings alongside civic officials, environmental activists and local residents as part of the World Environment Day celebrations.

दि. ०५ जून २०२६



एक झाड लावूया, प्रदूषणमुक्त पर्यावरण घडवूया!



'जागतिक पर्यावरण दिना'चे औचित्य साधून, पूर्व द्रुतगती मार्ग, नाहूर (पूर्व) येथील 'भांडुप उदंचन केंद्रालगत' आयोजित भव्य वृक्षारोपण मोहिमेत स्वतः सहभागी झाले असून या प्रसंगी, आदरणीय पंतप्रधान श्री. नरेंद्र मोदी जी… pic.twitter.com/ngTNkWjYyq — Ritu Tawde (@TawdeRitu) June 5, 2026

The campaign was conducted under the 'One Tree in the Name of Mother' initiative, launched in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationwide appeal encouraging citizens to plant trees in honour of their mothers.

As part of the drive, 1,000 Bahava trees were planted along the Mulund-Ghatkopar stretch of the Eastern Express Highway. The trees, known for their distinctive yellow blossoms, are expected to add greenery and aesthetic value to the corridor in the coming years.

Speaking on the occasion, emphasis was laid on the need to maintain ecological balance amid Mumbai's rapid urban development and ensure a cleaner environment for future generations. Participants noted that every sapling planted today would contribute towards building a greener and more sustainable Mumbai tomorrow.

Mayor Tawde also thanked the citizens, environmental enthusiasts and volunteers who participated in large numbers and helped spread awareness about environmental protection and sustainable living through the plantation drives.

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