Mumbai BJP Chief Ameet Satam Participates In Cyclothon, Tree Plantation Drive In Juhu On World Environment Day

Mumbai: Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam participated in an eco-friendly event organised at Pushpa Narsee Park in Juhu on June 5 to mark World Environment Day. He was later seen cycling as part of an awareness drive, calling for environmental conservation and reduced pollution. The programme was organised under the K/West Ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Taking to X account ( formerly known as twitter), Satam said that the event was organised in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationwide call under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" initiative.

"On this occasion, in response to the nationwide call by the Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, we carried out tree plantation under the sacred 'One Tree in the Name of Mother' initiative and reaffirmed our firm resolve to maintain environmental balance," Satam wrote.

Prime Minister's call for "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam"

The "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on World Environment Day, June 5, 2024. The initiative combines environmental conservation with a tribute to mothers and was inaugurated by the Prime Minister through the planting of a Peepal tree at Buddha Jayanti Park in New Delhi.

Speaking on the importance of environmental conservation, Satam said that for a metropolis like Mumbai to become greener, cleaner and pollution-free, it is essential for citizens to contribute through direct action like planting trees and by creating less pollution across the nation.

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Meanwhile, the photos shared by the MLA on his X account showed the presence of Municipal Corporator Deepak Kotekar, Municipal Corporatrix Sudha Singh, officials from the Garden Department of the K/West Ward, environmental enthusiasts, party office-bearers and several party workers who participated in the plantation drive on the World Environment Day.

Highlighting the significance of public participation, Satam stated, "The belief that we can strengthen environmental balance through public participation was further solidified through today's event."

In another post on X, Satam was also seen riding a bicycle as part of the awareness initiative. Encouraging sustainable modes of transport, he wrote, "Let's ride bicycles, let's make Mumbai pollution-free and even greener!"