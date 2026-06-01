Mayor Ritu Tawde Pushes Green Mumbai Vision With Plantation Drive At Vashi Naka, Airoli Naka

Mumbai: Mumbai's key entry points at Vashi Naka and Airoli Naka are set to undergo a major green transformation, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) planning the development of eco-friendly and visually appealing green zones in the areas.

According to the tweet shared by Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, the initiative will be symbolically inaugurated on World Environment Day, June 5, 2026, with Mumbai Mayor Mrs. Ritu Tawde planting saplings as part of the programme.

The directions were issued during a site inspection conducted by Mayor Mrs. Ritu Tawde on June 1, 2026, at Vashi Naka and Airoli Naka, where she reviewed the proposed green zone development works and instructed officials to undertake planned plantation and beautification measures.

During the inspection, the Mayor directed that green zones be developed on both sides of the highway at the two locations. She instructed officials to remove unnecessary shrubs and vegetation, clean the surrounding areas, and undertake tree plantation in a planned manner. To enhance the visual appeal of the green belts, she emphasised the large-scale plantation of flowering plants.

Mayor Tawde also called for a special initiative to plant yellow allamanda along the creek-side stretches of the Eastern Express Highway between Pantnagar and Mulund. The plantation work will cover areas falling under the N, S and T administrative divisions.

The Mayor expressed confidence that the initiative would not only enhance the appearance of Mumbai's gateways but would also contribute towards environmental protection, biodiversity conservation and the creation of a cleaner and healthier atmosphere.

Speaking during the inspection, Mayor Tawde noted that thousands of vehicles and citizens pass through Vashi Naka and Airoli Naka every day while entering Mumbai. She said that beautifying these areas and developing green zones from an environmental perspective was extremely important.

She stated that planned green spaces could be created on both sides of the highways at the two locations, giving the corridors a more attractive and environmentally friendly appearance. Under the project, overgrown shrubs, weeds and unnecessary vegetation along the highways will be removed and green belts will be developed appropriately.

The Mayor further directed that priority be given to attractive flowering plants as part of the plantation programme. She specifically recommended large-scale plantation of species such as pink tabubia and yellow allamanda, stating that these flowering plants would improve the visual appeal of the surroundings while the resulting greenery would help maintain environmental balance.

During the inspection at Airoli Naka, Mayor Tawde reiterated that special plantation of yellow allamanda should be undertaken through the N, S and T administrative divisions in the open spaces located along the creek side of the Eastern Express Highway between Pantnagar and Mulund.

According to the Mayor, the green belt proposed along the creek would not only support environmental conservation efforts but would also contribute significantly to Mumbai's beautification. She said the initiative would help increase green cover, improve carbon absorption, create favourable habitats for birds and other wildlife, and provide citizens with a cleaner and healthier environment.

Mayor Tawde further stated that the project, which combines beautification of Mumbai's entry routes with environmental protection, has the potential to serve as a model initiative for the city in the future. She described it as an important step towards Mumbai's green development and the broader vision of creating a greener Mumbai.

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