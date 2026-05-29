Mumbai Coastal Road To Get Green Makeover With 60,000 Trees, Parks & Urban Forests | File

Mumbai: Mumbai's Coastal Road corridor is set to witness a major green transformation, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) planning to plant around 60,000 trees across the reclaimed open spaces adjoining the project. Plantation activities have already begun in the Worli and Breach Candy stretches, and the civic body is targeting the plantation of nearly 15,000 trees before the monsoon season.

According to a report by Maharashtra Times, Officials said the initiative is part of a larger plan to convert the reclaimed land into green public spaces over the next few years. Before plantation begins on a large scale, extensive soil testing and preparation work is being carried out to determine which species can best withstand the coastal environment and survive for the long term.

The 10.6-km-long Mumbai Coastal Road (South) project has created approximately 111 hectares of reclaimed land. While nearly 40 hectares have been utilised for roads, bridges and interchanges, the remaining area has been reserved for public amenities and open spaces. The civic body plans to develop gardens, parks, urban forests, cycling tracks and pedestrian pathways within these areas.

Alongside the tree plantation drive, the BMC also intends to plant nearly two lakh shrubs to enhance the landscape and strengthen the green cover along the coastal stretch.

To support the project, dedicated nurseries are being established in Worli and Breach Candy. The Worli nursery is already operational, while the Breach Candy facility is expected to commence operations shortly. Various species of trees, shrubs and plants are currently being tested to evaluate their ability to thrive in the saline and humid coastal conditions.

Civic officials stated that preparing the reclaimed land for landscaping is a critical part of the project. Since the land was reclaimed from the sea, layers of muram and soil are being added to create suitable conditions for vegetation growth. Earlier, a 400-mm layer of muram was laid, while additional soil filling work is currently underway.

The plantation and landscaping project is being undertaken by Reliance Foundation as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, ensuring that no direct expenditure will be incurred by the municipal corporation.

The proposal for the Coastal Road Garden project was presented earlier this year, and authorities expect the overall landscaping exercise to be completed within the next 24 months.

Apart from green spaces, the civic body is also planning several recreational and community facilities on the reclaimed land. These include a spiritual zone near Mahalaxmi Temple, children's play areas and sports facilities such as tennis and badminton courts beneath the Haji Ali interchange. Once completed, the project is expected to provide Mumbaikars with extensive open spaces and recreational amenities along the city's western coastline.

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