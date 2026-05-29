Mumbai: 'Swarangini' Honours Women Achievers In Cultural Celebration Ahead Of SDG Summit |

Mumbai: Women achievers from diverse fields were honoured at “Swarangini: An Ode to the Thousand Shades of Woman”, held at Alberione Hall at the St Paul's Media Complex, Bandra West, on May 28.

Conceived as part of the Swar and Spirit Series, the cultural evening blended Bollywood music with the narrative of an Indian woman’s journey from birth to adulthood, portraying her struggles, achievements and relationships through music and storytelling.

The programme also served as a curtain-raiser to the upcoming RISE PECO World Summit 2026, scheduled from June 1 to 5. The summit is expected to bring together changemakers from across sectors worldwide to deliberate on cooperation around the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The event was jointly organised by E-Magine Impact, Sentiments Events, Naresh Karmalkar and St Paul's College for Women.

The evening featured a keynote address by Jean D'Cunha, founder and head of UN Women Myanmar and Senior Global Advisor on International Migration.

A major highlight of the event was the presentation of Women Achiever Awards recognising contributions in seven sectors — infant mortality, women empowerment and environment, journalism, education, gender, disability, and collaboration for development.

The ceremony also paid tribute to two prominent community figures through posthumous honours. Former Municipal Corporator and Deputy Mayor Alka Kerkar was remembered for her public service legacy, while social activist Anandini Thakoor was honoured for her grassroots work. The awards were presented by Dr Michelle Philip and Dr Cheryl Misquitta to members of their families.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Philip appealed for fee sponsorships for girls from economically weaker backgrounds.

A special bazaar showcasing products and services by women entrepreneurs was also organised alongside the programme.



To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/