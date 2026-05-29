MHADA Lottery 2026: 97K+ Applicants Compete For 2,640 Homes In Mumbai; Friday Is Last Day For EMD Payment

Mumbai: The MHADA Lottery 2026 has generated a huge response, with more than 97,000 applications submitted in nearly two months for 2,640 affordable housing units in Mumbai.

According to data released by the authority, 97,613 applications were submitted until 11:59 PM on Thursday.

Last date for EMD payments

MHADA announced that the submission deadline for applications ended on May 28, but applicants who submitted the forms can make payments for EMD (Earnest Money Deposit) till 11:59 PM on Friday. 69,526 payments were made for EMD by 9:00 AM on Friday.

MHADA officials also stated that applicants can make online RTGS and NEFT payments through their respective banks until they close operations on Friday.

Following the conclusion of EMD payments, MHADA will publish the provisional list of accepted application forms on their official website at 3 PM on June 10. Claims and objections can be submitted by applicants until June 12, and the final list of approved applications will be out on June 16. The venue and date for the computerised lottery draw will be announced at a later date.

2,640 homes available across the city

The lottery included 2,640 housing units in areas such as Vikhroli, Goregaon, Borivali, Gorai, Chembur, Bandra, Ghatkopar, Wadala, Powai, Dadar, and Mankhurd. As per MHADA records, about 66% of these housing units are under construction. These include 1,762 housing units and are mainly in Vikhroli, Goregaon West, and Borivali East.

Of these, 128 apartments in Borivali East and 85 apartments in Goregaon West are available. A few apartments are in the EWS (Economically Weaker Section) category, while others are in the MIG (Middle Income Group), LIG (Lower Income Group), and HIG (High Income Group) categories.

Prices range from 29 lakh to 6.82 crore

The least expensive property under the MHADA Lottery 2026, an EWS apartment in Mankhurd, costs ₹29 lakh, while the most expensive, an HIG apartment in Tardeo, South Mumbai, stands at ₹6.82 crore.

In March this year, MHADA announced its decision to lower the prices of about 1,221 houses in Vikhroli by 7.5 per cent, including about 610 homes in the MIG to HIG category reservation. The application date for the 2026 lottery was extended twice due to low demand for property.