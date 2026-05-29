IPL Final 2026: Western Railway To Run Special Mumbai-Ahmedabad Train For Cricket Fans |

Mumbai: In a special initiative for cricket fans travelling to witness the IPL Final in Ahmedabad, Western Railway has announced a special train service between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to facilitate hassle-free travel and manage the expected surge in passenger demand.

According to Western Railway, the special train will depart from Mumbai on May 31 at 6:20 AM and reach Ahmedabad ahead of the much-anticipated IPL Final, enabling cricket enthusiasts to arrive in time for the marquee clash. The return service will leave Ahmedabad on June 1 at 3:50 AM and reach Mumbai later the same day.

The special service has been introduced in view of the heavy rush anticipated for the IPL Final, which is among the most-watched sporting events in the country and attracts thousands of spectators from across India. Railway officials said the additional train will help ease pressure on regular services operating between Mumbai and Ahmedabad while providing fans with a convenient travel option.

The Mumbai–Ahmedabad route witnesses significant passenger movement during major events, and the IPL Final is expected to generate substantial demand from cricket followers eager to watch the match live at the stadium. The special train is likely to benefit thousands of passengers travelling for the final and ensure smoother crowd management during the peak travel period.

Western Railway has urged passengers to check train schedules and booking details before planning their journey and make use of the special service introduced for the occasion.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/