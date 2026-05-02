Good News For Travellers! Western Railway Announces Summer Special Trains From Mumbai To Gujarat, MP & UP - Check Schedule

Mumbai: The Western Railway has announced summer special trains from Mumbai to Gorakhpur, Vatva and Indore to manage increased passenger demand. These special trains will run on select dates in May and June 2026.

According to the update shared by DRM-Mumbai Central, these trains include Bandra Terminus–Gorakhpur, Mumbai Central–Vatva, and Mumbai Central–Indore.

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Details Of Bandra Terminus–Gorakhpur Special Train

Train No 09157 Bandra Terminus–Gorakhpur Summer Special will run on May 3, and the train will pass through major stations including Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Mathura, Bareilly, and Gonda before reaching Gorakhpur. The train departs from Bandra Terminus at 12.30 am and reaches Gorakhpur on the second day at 6.15 pm.

Mumbai Central–Vatva AC Superfast Special

Train No 09081 Mumbai Central–Vatva AC Superfast Special will operate from Mumbai Central every Thursday between May 7 and June 25. The return service from Vatva will run every Friday during the same period. The train will cover stops including Borivali – Vapi – Surat – Vadodara – Vatva. The train departs from Mumbai Central at 11.20 pm and will reach Vatva at 7.20 am, while from Vatva the train will depart at 10.40 pm and reach Mumbai Central at 7.10 am.

Read Also Indore-Mumbai Summer Special Fully AC Train From May 4

Mumbai Central–Indore AC Superfast Special

Train No 09079 from Mumbai Central–Indore AC Superfast Special, will run twice a week on Sundays and Tuesdays from May 3 to June 28. The return trains from Indore will operate on Mondays and Wednesdays. This train will travel via Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Dahod, Ratlam, and Ujjain. Train No 09079 Mumbai Central-Indore will run from Mumbai every Sunday and Tuesday at 11.20 pm. Train No 09080 Indore-Mumbai Central will leave the city every Monday and Wednesday at 5 pm.

Summer Special Trains Announced By Central Railway

The Central Railway has announced additional summer special train services connecting Mumbai with Banaras, Hyderabad and Chennai. Apart from this, the Railways has also announced the operation of six weekend special train services connecting Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur. The decision is expected to provide major relief to passengers struggling with heavy demand on these busy routes.

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