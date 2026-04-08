Mumbai: Western Railway Extends Special Train Services To Banaras & Katihar Till July To Meet Passenger Demand |

Mumbai: In a move aimed at easing travel demand and improving passenger convenience, Western Railway has announced the extension and enhancement of several special train services connecting Mumbai with key destinations across the country.

According to the information shared by Western Railways on X (formerly Twitter), the Mumbai Central–Katihar Weekly Special, which operates on Saturdays, has been extended significantly. The service will now operate from May 16 to July 25. In the return direction, the Katihar–Mumbai Central Weekly Special will run on Tuesdays from May 19 to July 28, providing continued connectivity between Maharashtra and Bihar during the peak travel period.

यात्रियों की सुविधा एवं यात्रा की मांग को ध्यान में रखते हुए, पश्चिम रेलवे द्वारा उपर्युक्त स्टेशनों के बीच विशेष ट्रेनों की सेवाओं को बढ़ाया जाएगा।



ट्रेन संख्या 09093, 09097, 09189 एवं 09183 की बुकिंग दिनांक 08.04.2026 से सभी पीआरएस काउंटरों तथा IRCTC वेबसाइट पर उपलब्ध होगी।… pic.twitter.com/fBaATkaieo — DRM Vadodara (@DRMBRCWR) April 8, 2026

Similarly, services between Mumbai Central and Banaras have also been extended. The Mumbai Central–Banaras Weekly Special, operating on Wednesdays, will now run from May 20 to July 29. Meanwhile, the Banaras–Mumbai Central Weekly Special, scheduled on Fridays, has been extended from May 22 to July 31.

Bookings for special train will open at all Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters as well as on the IRCTC website. Passengers have been advised to check the official railway portal for detailed information regarding stoppages, timings, and train compositions.

The tweet also stated that the decision has been taken in response to increased passenger demand. The extension is expected to provide relief to passengers who often face challenges in securing confirmed tickets on regular services.

WR Launches 2 New 15-Car Train Services On Virar–Dahanu Line

Two new 15-car rakes have arrived at the Virar carshed as Western Railway (WR) has, for the first time, introduced 15-car local train services on the Virar-Dahanu Road section.

The move comes as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region continues to expand northward, with a growing number of office-goers relocating to Dahanu and commuting daily to the city. A day earlier, WR and the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) conducted a successful trial run, indicating that regular commercial operations are likely to begin this month.

According to senior railway officials, a total of 17 existing 12-car services will be upgraded to 15-car trains. Of these, eight services will operate on the newly upgraded Virar-Dahanu stretch, while the remaining nine will strengthen the high-traffic Churchgate-Virar corridor.

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