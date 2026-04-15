Central Railway To Run Summer Special Trains Connecting Mumbai To Banaras, Hyderabad, Bengaluru & More | Check Date, Schedule & Here

Mumbai: The Central Railway has announced additional summer special train services connecting Mumbai with Banaras, Hyderabad and Chennai, along with additional services between Pune.

LTT – Banaras – LTT Special Train

Train No. 01073, the LTT–Banaras bi-weekly special, will depart from Mumbai at 12:15 pm every Wednesday and Thursday, starting from May 7, 2026, and will run until July 15, 2026. The train will reach Banaras at 11:30 pm the following day. In the return journey, Train No. 01074, Banaras–LTT bi-weekly special, will leave Banaras at 05:30 am every Friday and Saturday from May 8 to July 17 except on June 12. It will arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 4:40 pm the next day.

The train will halt at key stations including Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Rani Kamlapati Junction, Bina, Jhansi, Orai, Govindpuri, Fatehpur, and Subedarganj, ensuring connectivity across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

LTT-SMVT Bengaluru-LTT Weekly Train

Train No. 01013, the LTT–SMVT Bengaluru weekly special, will depart from LTT at 11.50 am every Sunday starting from April 19, and will run until July 12. The train will reach SMVT Bengaluru at 11:45 pm the following day. In the return journey, Train No. 01014 will leave from SMVT Bengaluru at 1:30 pm every Monday and reach LTT at 1.30 pm the following day.

The train will halt at Thane, Kalyan, Lonavala, Pune, Satara, Karad, Sangli, Miraj, Ramganga, Ghataprabha, Belgavi, Londa, Dharwad, Hubbali, Haveri, Harihar, Davangere, Chikjajur, Birur, Arsikere and Tumakuru.

LTT-Santragachi-LTT Special train

Train No. 01127, the LTT Mumbai–Santragachi special, will run on two occasions, April 24 and May 1, 2026. The train will depart from Mumbai's LTT at 12.15 am on Friday and reach Santragachi at 07 am the following day. Train No. 01128, Santragachi–LTT Mumbai special, will operate on April 26 and May 3, 2026 and will depart from Santragachi at 3 pm on Saturday and arrive at LTT at 00:50 am on the third day.

CSMT – Chennai – CSMT Weekly Specials

Train No. 01015, the CSMT–Chennai Weekly Special, will operate a total of 8 services between April 19 and June 7. The train will depart Mumbai at 00:20 am on Sunday and reach Chennai at 11:30 pm the same day. Train No. 01016 will depart from Chennai at 4 am every Monday from April 20 to June 8 and will reach Mumbai at 04:15 am the following day.

CSMT–Hyderabad–CSMT Weekly Specials

Train No. 01011, the CSMT–Hyderabad Weekly Special, will run every Thursday from April 23 to July 9, operating a total of 12 services. The train will depart from Mumbai at 12:20 am and arrive in Hyderabad at 7:50 pm the same day.

Train No. 01012, Hyderabad–CSMT Weekly Special, will depart every Thursday from Hyderabad at 10 pm and reach Mumbai at 8:30 pm the next day.

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