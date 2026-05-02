Indore-Mumbai Summer Special Fully AC Train From May 4 | File Pic (Representational Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore has got a summer special train on the heavily passenger-loaded Indore-Mumbai route. The fully AC and Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coach train will depart from the city on Monday and Wednesday at 5 pm, while from Mumbai it will depart on Sunday and Tuesday at 11.20 pm. Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani made a demand for this train to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

In view of the heavy rush of passengers, Western Railway has decided to operate an AC Superfast Special Train on Demand (TOD) service between Mumbai Central and Indore Junction. According to official information, Train No 09079 Mumbai Central-Indore will run from Mumbai every Sunday and Tuesday at 11.20 pm. Train No 09080 Indore-Mumbai Central will leave the city every Monday and Wednesday at 5 pm.

From Indore, the train will be operated from May 4 to June 29. A total of 17 trips will be undertaken from both directions. The train will halt at Ujjain, Ratlam, Dahod, Vadodara, Surat, Vapi, Borivali, and Mumbai Central. Western Railway has appealed to passengers to avail themselves of this service and ensure booking for their journeys. For the convenience of passengers, the timetable will be displayed on National Train Enquiry System (NTES) and on station notice boards.

Factsheet

* Service Type: AC Superfast Special

* Total Trips: 17 trips from each direction

* Operation Period: May 4 to June 29

* Route: Indore Junction Mumbai Central

* Departure from Indore: Monday and Wednesday at 5 pm

* Departure from Mumbai: Sunday and Tuesday at 11.20 pm

* Stops: Ujjain, Ratlam, Dahod, Vadodara, Surat, Vapi, and Borival