Train Update! Special AC Train To Run Between Indore & Mumbai Till May 30 After Suspension Of Tejas Superfast Express

Special AC Train To Run Between Indore & Mumbai Till May 30 | Represtentative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Western Railway has announced a major relief for passengers travelling from Indore to Mumbai.

After the suspension of the Tejas Superfast Express, Western Railway has decided to run a new AC bi-weekly superfast special train.

The special train (No. 09085/09086) will run from April 21 to May 30, 2026.

Train No. 09085 will depart from Mumbai Central every Monday and Friday at 11:20 pm and reach Indore at 1 pm the next day.

In return, Train No. 09086 will leave Indore every Tuesday and Saturday at 5 pm and arrive in Mumbai at 7:10 am the next day.

The train will have 17 coaches, including 1 First AC, 3 Second AC, and 11 Third AC coaches.

Stops

The train will stop at major stations such as Ujjain, Nagda, Ratlam, Dahod, Godhra, Vadodara, Surat, Vapi, and Borivali. It will cover a distance of 827 km. The train will run at an average speed of around 60 km/h and will be operated by an electric engine.

This special train is expected to help passengers during the peak travel season in April and May.

Humsafar Express route

In another update, South Central Railway has extended the route of the Indore - Lingampalli Humsafar Express.

Now, the train will run up to Charlapalli in Hyderabad instead of Lingampalli. This change will come into effect from the last week of April.

Train No. 20916 from Indore will run up to Charlapalli starting April 25, 2026, every Saturday. The return train No. 20915 will depart from Charlapalli to Indore every Sunday starting April 26, 2026.