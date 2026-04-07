MP News: 13 Trips Of Summer Special Express Train Between Sogaria And Dhanbad Via Bhopal Division

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in mind the increasing travel requirements of passengers during the summer holidays, the Railway Administration is operating special summer trains between Sogaria and Dhanbad (in both directions) via the Bhopal Division.



Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Saurabh Kataria, stated that Train No. 09821 (Sogaria–Dhanbad) will operate for 13 trips every Thursday from April 16 to July 9. Departing from Sogaria at 23:10 hrs, it will arrive at Guna at 02:20 hrs and Ashoknagar at 03:05 hrs, reaching Dhanbad Junction at 03:45 hrs on Saturday—the third day of its journey.



Similarly, Train No. 09822 (Dhanbad–Sogaria) will operate for 13 trips every Saturday from April 18 to July 11. Departing from Dhanbad Junction at 05:15 hrs, it will arrive at Ashoknagar at 02:00 hrs and Guna at 03:35 hrs on Sunday—the second day of its journey—and will reach Sogaria at 07:35 hrs in the morning.

En route to its destination, this train will make halts in both directions at the following stations: Sogaria, Baran, Salpura, Chhabra Gugor, Ruthiyai Junction, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Sagar, Damoh, Katni Murwara, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur Junction, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Bhabhua Road, Sasaram, Dehri On Sone, Anugraha Narayan Road, Gaya Junction, Koderma, Parasnath, and NSC Bose Junction Gomoh.