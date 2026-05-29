Mumbai: BJP MLA Sanjay Upadhyay Visits Mega Job Fair Organised By Piyush Goyal, Interacts With Youth Seeking Employment

Mumbai: BJP MLA Sanjay Upadhyay on Friday attended the “Mega Job Fair” organised at Vaishya Samaj Kalyan Kendra on Datta Pada Road in Borivali (East), an initiative held under the guidance of Union Minister and North Mumbai MP Piyush Goyal and facilitated through Ward No. 14 Corporator Advocate Seema Shinde.

Highlighting the importance of employment generation and youth empowerment, Upadhyay described the job fair, on X (formerly Twitter), as a significant platform connecting young job seekers with a wide range of employment opportunities. He said such initiatives play a crucial role in encouraging self-reliance among youth and helping them build meaningful careers.

During his visit, the MLA interacted with several young men and women participating in the fair and discussed their aspirations, career goals, and expectations from the employment sector. He also exchanged views with attendees on various issues related to job opportunities and skill development.

The event witnessed participation from a large number of job seekers, with multiple employment opportunities being made available through the fair. Organisers said the initiative aims to provide a direct interface between employers and aspiring candidates, while also helping young people explore career prospects across different sectors.

Upadhyay stated that employment-oriented programmes of this nature are essential for creating opportunities for the younger generation and ensuring that talented youth receive the support and guidance needed to enter the workforce.

Among those present on the occasion were former MP Gopal Shetty, Assembly Coordinator Dinesh Jhala, District Minister Surendra Gupta, Mandal President Devendra Singh, Corporator Advocate Seema Shinde, Nirav Mehta, along with several BJP office-bearers and party workers.

The Mega Job Fair was held on May 29 at the Vaishya Samaj Kalyan Kendra in Borivali (East).

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