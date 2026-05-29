Mumbai Tech Week 2026: 'Maharashtra Targets ₹10,000 Crore AI Investment, 1.5 Lakh Jobs,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday unveiled an ambitious roadmap to position Maharashtra as India’s leading artificial intelligence and innovation hub, announcing plans to attract Rs 10,000 crore in AI investments and generate nearly 1.5 lakh jobs in the sector.

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Speaking at Mumbai Tech Week 2026 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Fadnavis said Maharashtra is building a complete ecosystem for startups, innovators and AI talent through policy support, incubators, accelerators and investment mechanisms.

“Maharashtra is the best place to work, create for India, and create for the world,” Fadnavis said while addressing entrepreneurs, investors and technology leaders gathered at the event.

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The Chief Minister announced that the state plans to establish six Centres of Excellence focused on artificial intelligence and create dedicated AI Innovation Regions across Maharashtra. He also revealed plans for a 'Compute-as-a-Service' facility that will provide startups, researchers and innovators access to nearly 2,000 GPUs to support AI development and research.

AI-Powered Governance Vision

Fadnavis said Maharashtra has already begun deploying AI-powered systems across several government departments including agriculture, policing, healthcare, urban administration and disaster management.

Among the key initiatives highlighted was MahaVISTAAR-AI, an Agriculture Department platform offering farmers crop guidance, weather updates and information about government schemes using artificial intelligence tools.

He also showcased MahaCrimeOS AI, developed with Microsoft, which assists police departments in digitising investigations, analysing evidence and preparing case documents more efficiently.

“Traditionally, preparing a chargesheet could take months. Now much of that work can happen simultaneously during the investigation process, significantly reducing timelines,” Fadnavis said.

The Chief Minister added that AI systems are also being used in building approval processes, healthcare fraud detection, government HR management, traffic systems and disaster prediction models.

While strongly advocating technology adoption, Fadnavis stressed the importance of responsible and ethical AI usage. “We have seen algorithms fail. Artificial intelligence is powerful, but human intelligence remains essential. There must always be human oversight,” he said.

The announcements could further strengthen Mumbai’s position as a growing technology and startup destination competing with Bengaluru and Hyderabad.