Mumbai Tech Week Inaugurated By Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Mayor Ritu Tawde & BMC Chief Ashwini Bhide Also Present - VIDEO |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday inaugurated Mumbai Tech Week 2026, themed ‘AI in Action’ at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), underlining the state government’s aggressive push to position Mumbai as a major technology and innovation hub alongside Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The high-profile event was attended by Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, along with startup founders, technology leaders, investors and policymakers from across the country.

Mumbai Tech Week 2026 has emerged as a key platform bringing together startups, IT companies, venture capital firms and government stakeholders to discuss artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, data centres, innovation ecosystems and future-ready technologies.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

During the event, Chief Minister Fadnavis reiterated Maharashtra’s commitment to strengthening the state’s technology ecosystem and attracting large-scale investments in emerging sectors such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), semiconductor design, fintech and digital services.

The event assumes significance as Mumbai continues to compete with Bengaluru and Hyderabad for technology investments, startup growth and skilled talent. Industry observers believe the state government could soon announce fresh policy measures focused on AI adoption, startup incentives, data centres and skill development.

Maharashtra has maintained a dedicated technology policy framework since the introduction of the IT and ITES Policy in 2015. In recent years, the government has increasingly positioned Mumbai not only as India’s financial capital but also as a fast-growing innovation and startup destination.

Officials and industry stakeholders present at the event are closely watching for possible announcements related to ease of doing business, technology infrastructure and regulatory reforms aimed at encouraging global technology firms and investors to expand operations in Maharashtra.

The event is also important from an employment perspective, as the technology sector remains one of the largest generators of formal jobs in Mumbai and Pune. Sustained policy support and infrastructure upgrades could help Maharashtra strengthen its share in India’s rapidly expanding digital economy.

Mumbai Tech Week 2026 is expected to continue over the next few days with panel discussions, startup showcases, investor interactions and technology demonstrations focusing on AI, enterprise innovation and future technologies.