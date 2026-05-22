Mumbai Tech Week 2026: 'Maharashtra Emerging As Major AI Innovation Hub,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis | VIDEO

CM Devendra Fadnavis announces Mumbai Tech Week 2026 as Maharashtra pushes to become a leading centre for AI innovation and technology startups | X - @CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai, May 22: Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said Maharashtra is rapidly emerging as a leading state in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI), with Mumbai evolving into a major technology and innovation hub of the country.

Mumbai Tech Week 2026 announced

Speaking at the announcement of Mumbai Tech Week at Sahyadri Guest House, Fadnavis said AI is the most powerful medium of transformation for the future and there is a need to adopt the technology across every sphere of life.

He announced that Mumbai Tech Week 2026 will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre on May 29 and 30 on a much larger and grander scale compared to previous editions.

Organised by the Tech Entrepreneurs Association of Mumbai (TEAM) in collaboration with the Maharashtra government, the event will be based on the theme “India: AI in Action” and will showcase practical applications of AI across multiple sectors.

Mumbai Tech Week 2026: AI In Action



Delighted to announce and unveil the logo of 'Mumbai Tech Week 2026' in Sahyadri Guest House, Mumbai, today.



Artificial Intelligence (AI) is emerging as one of the most powerful drivers of future transformation. Today, adopting AI across… https://t.co/kYeJLkazTc — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) May 22, 2026

My full speech during the unveiling of the logo for ‘Mumbai Tech Week 2026’ at Sahyadri Guest House, Mumbai, highlighting the Government of Maharashtra’s vision to build a future-ready state driven by AI-powered policies while strengthening collaboration in emerging start-ups.



(… pic.twitter.com/jiCWaEEnmc — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) May 22, 2026

Global technology firms to participate

Global technology leaders including OpenAI, Meta, Anthropic, Google Cloud and Nesa are expected to participate in the two-day summit, which will witness the presence of more than 10,000 developers, startups and technology enthusiasts.

The official logo of Mumbai Tech Week 2026 was also unveiled during the event.

Fadnavis said the Maharashtra government is increasingly using AI across departments to make governance more efficient and capable. He described the government as the “biggest stakeholder” in the ongoing technological transformation and suggested showcasing experiential presentations of government AI initiatives during the summit.

“The Government of Maharashtra will always stand firmly behind innovation and industrial growth in the AI sector. Through initiatives like Mumbai Tech Week, opportunities in AI will reach the youth and Maharashtra will emerge as the leading hub of AI innovation in the country,” he said.

Event to feature startup showcase and job fair

The Chief Minister also appreciated the growing expansion of TEAM, noting that a large number of young professionals and technology entrepreneurs are joining the initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, Harsh Jain said Mumbai Tech Week 2026 is designed not only for discussions but also to demonstrate how AI is transforming industries and creating real economic opportunities.

“With the Government of Maharashtra as our partner, we have the opportunity to make this a historic milestone for the AI economy of Mumbai and Maharashtra,” Jain said.

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He added that the event will also feature AI Excellence Awards 2026, an Early Stage Startup Showcase and an AI-based Job Fair. More than 25 companies are expected to participate in recruitment drives offering over 250 job opportunities for nearly 30,000 candidates.

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