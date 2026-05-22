Maharashtra To Strengthen AI Adoption Across Governance And Start-Up Ecosystem, Says CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that artificial intelligence must be adopted across every sphere of life and asserted that the Government of Maharashtra is working towards building a future-ready state through AI-powered policies and stronger collaboration in emerging technologies and start-ups.

Speaking during the unveiling of the logo for ‘Mumbai Tech Week 2026’ at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai, Fadnavis praised the organisers of Mumbai Tech Week and said the platform had reclaimed what belonged to Mumbai and helped strengthen the city's technology ecosystem.

My full speech during the unveiling of the logo for ‘Mumbai Tech Week 2026’ at Sahyadri Guest House, Mumbai, highlighting the Government of Maharashtra’s vision to build a future-ready state driven by AI-powered policies while strengthening collaboration in emerging start-ups.



(… pic.twitter.com/jiCWaEEnmc — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) May 22, 2026

“Mumbai Tech Week has been a great event,” Fadnavis said, adding that both previous editions had been successful and expressing confidence that the third edition, which is expected to showcase the practical applications of artificial intelligence, would further elevate the initiative.

Highlighting the state government's growing AI focus, Fadnavis said Maharashtra could also showcase projects such as “Marvel Mahavistar” and the new AI engine being developed by the BMC to demonstrate how government systems are adopting and utilising AI technologies.

He said such initiatives would help project the government as technologically progressive and committed to using artificial intelligence in the right perspective.

The Chief Minister further stated that Maharashtra has already introduced a new AI policy and established a dedicated AI department, underlining that governments must emerge as key stakeholders in driving technology adoption.

“We have to adopt AI in every sphere of life,” Fadnavis said, adding that the government intends to use platforms such as Mumbai Tech Week to increase awareness around its AI initiatives and policies.

He also suggested holding a dedicated session during the event to explain and decode Maharashtra's AI policy so that people can better understand its objectives and long-term vision.

Fadnavis further expressed happiness over the expansion of the Mumbai Tech Week team and said the Maharashtra government considers itself a partner in the initiative.

“We are on your side,” he said while encouraging organisers to make the upcoming edition larger and more impactful than previous years.

The Chief Minister said initiatives such as Mumbai Tech Week can help fulfil the aspirations of young people by creating awareness around opportunities emerging in the artificial intelligence sector.

Fadnavis made the remarks while highlighting the Government of Maharashtra’s vision to build a future-ready state driven by AI-led governance and innovation while strengthening partnerships across emerging start-ups and technology ecosystems.

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