Hon’ble Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Announces Mumbai Tech Week 2026 By TEAM; Backs ‘AI In Action’ Theme

Mumbai, May 22, 2026: Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, today announced Mumbai Tech Week (MTW) 2026, reinforcing the state’s push for AI and tech-led innovation. Organised by the Tech Entrepreneurs Association of Mumbai (TEAM) in collaboration with the Government of Maharashtra, powered by IDFC FIRST Bank and co-powered by Meta, the event will be held on May 29–30 at the Jio World Convention Centre. With the theme “India: AI in Action”, MTW 2026 will showcase real-world AI applications across sectors, featuring companies such as Meta, Anthropic, OpenAI, Google Cloud and Neysa.

Speaking on Mumbai’s growing role in India’s AI journey, the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, said, “As one of the most significant innovations of our time, AI is set to accelerate industries and economies. Maharashtra is committed to ensuring that the state remains at the forefront of this transformation by strengthening innovation, supporting entrepreneurship and enabling long-term technology & infrastructure investment. Mumbai already serves as India’s financial and commercial capital, and we believe it can also become a leading centre for AI-driven innovation and enterprise growth. As AI reshapes the global economy, platforms like Mumbai Tech Week are critical to demonstrating how technology can drive real impact and inclusive growth.”

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Commenting on the significance of MTW 2026, Harsh Jain, Co-chair, Governing Council Member, TEAM, said, “We’re grateful for our Hon’ble CM Devendra Fadnavis’s support and his belief in what Mumbai Tech Week represents. MTW 2026 is designed to move beyond conversations to demonstrating how AI is reshaping industries and creating real economic opportunity, which is why Mumbai is the perfect home for it. With the Government of Maharashtra as our partner, we have the platform to make this a defining moment for Mumbai and Maharashtra’s AI economy."

The event comes at a time when enterprises, startups and global technology companies are accelerating investments in AI infrastructure, applications and enterprise adoption. As India’s financial and commercial capital, Mumbai is increasingly emerging as a key centre for AI-led innovation, bringing together enterprise decision-makers, capital, startup talent and digital infrastructure within a single ecosystem. This unique convergence positions the state to play a significant role in driving AI adoption, jobs and technology-led economic growth in India.

In addition to AI showcases, MTW 2026 will also feature AI Excellence Awards 2026, an Early Stage Startup Showcase, an AI-powered Job Fair with over 25 companies hiring, offering more than 250 job opportunities to a talent pool of over 30,000 candidates, Masterclasses and Stories Unplugged sessions. It will also enable deeper ecosystem engagement through 14 satellite events hosted across Mumbai in the lead-up to the main event.

Know more about the sessions, showcases and conversations shaping MTW 2026: MTW 2026 Agenda

About the Tech Entrepreneurs Association of Mumbai (TEAM)

The Tech Entrepreneurs Association of Mumbai (TEAM) is a non-profit, independent industry body committed to advancing and strengthening Mumbai’s technology ecosystem. Led by a Governing Council comprising prominent founders and industry leaders — including Harsh Jain (Dream Sports), Aakrit Vaish (Activate), Naiyya Saggi (EDT), Dhruvil Sanghvi (LogiNext), Akanksha Hazari (LoveLocal), Vishal Gondal (GOQii), Mayank Kumar (upGrad) and Vivek Khemani (Quantiphi) — TEAM represents leading Mumbai-based technology companies across sectors. Through close collaboration with founders, investors and policymakers, TEAM works to position Mumbai as India’s leading hub for technology innovation and AI-driven enterprise growth.

For more information, visit: Mumbai Tech Team

Image Caption: Hon’ble Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Announces Mumbai Tech Week 2026 by TEAM; Backs ‘AI in Action’ Theme

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