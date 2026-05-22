Maharashtra AI Policy To Create 1.5 Lakh Jobs By 2031, Says CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai witnessed a major showcase of India’s technology ambitions on Thursday as ImagiNxt 2026, billed as India’s Festival of Technology & Innovation, opened at the Jio World Convention Centre with a sharp focus on artificial intelligence, deeptech, digital infrastructure and future economic growth.

Hosted by ImagiNxt 2026 in partnership with Maharashtra Tourism, the inaugural edition brought together policymakers, startup founders, investors, enterprise leaders and global technology innovators under one roof. More than 10,000 attendees, 250 startups, 100 investors and over 150 speakers are participating in the two-day event.

The spotlight of the opening day remained firmly on Maharashtra’s newly approved AI Policy 2026, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announcing that the policy aims to attract over ₹10,000 crore in investments and generate more than 1.5 lakh AI-related jobs by 2031.

Maharashtra bets big on artificial intelligence

Speaking at the event, Fadnavis said Maharashtra intends to position itself as India’s leading AI and innovation hub over the next decade.

“Artificial Intelligence is set to transform every aspect of business, governance and everyday life, and Maharashtra is determined to be at the forefront of that transformation,” he said.

He added that the Maharashtra AI Policy 2026 includes plans for:

-Six AI Centres of Excellence

-Five AI Innovation Cities

-A ₹500 crore AI Startup Fund

-Twelve AI incubators

-AI skilling initiatives for nearly two lakh youth and professionals

-A shared compute infrastructure of 2,000 GPUs

According to the state government, the policy is designed to accelerate innovation across startups, enterprises and governance systems.

Fadnavis also highlighted Maharashtra’s broader economic ambitions during his address.

“Maharashtra already contributes over 31% of India’s FDI inflows and has grown from a ₹14 lakh crore economy in 2015 to nearly ₹54 lakh crore today, making us a nearly $660 billion economy. Our aspiration is clear, to become a $1 trillion economy by 2030,” he said.

Arnab Goswami-Fadnavis conversation focused on Maharashtra’s future vision

One of the most discussed sessions of the day was a wide-ranging on-stage conversation between Arnab Goswami, editor-in-chief, Republic TV and Fadnavis, which revolved around Maharashtra’s long-term vision for technology-led growth.

The discussion covered artificial intelligence, governance modernization, semiconductors, infrastructure, agriculture, investments, jobs and the state’s ambition to emerge as India’s technology and innovation capital.

Fadnavis argued that governments cannot resist technological disruption and instead must adapt rapidly to remain globally competitive. “You cannot stop the technology wave. You have to ride it,” he said during the interaction.

A major part of the conversation focused on how AI could transform governance and public services. Fadnavis spoke about integrating AI into administrative systems, policing and criminal justice workflows, including digitised evidence management and AI-assisted investigations.

The chief minister also discussed “Mahavistaar”, an AI-powered platform designed to support farmers through crop analysis, weather guidance, pest prediction and multilingual assistance, including support for tribal languages. The broader message throughout the session was that AI should not remain limited to urban industries but must also reach rural communities and governance systems.

Centre highlights India’s expanding tech ecosystem

Jitendra Singh, who delivered the inaugural keynote, said India is entering a transformative decade driven by science, technology and innovation.

“India is entering a transformative decade driven by science, technology and innovation, with sectors such as AI, quantum computing, biotechnology, space and nuclear energy expected to become key engines of economic growth,” he said.

Singh noted that India’s space economy, currently valued at nearly USD 9 billion, is projected to grow to USD 40–45 billion over the next decade. He also pointed out that India’s space startup ecosystem has expanded from single-digit startups to more than 400 companies in just five years after the sector was opened to private participation.

The minister further highlighted India’s rising defence production and exports, alongside government initiatives such as the India AI Mission, National Quantum Mission and a proposed ₹1 lakh crore Research, Development and Innovation Fund aimed at boosting deep-tech innovation.

ImagiNxt aims to become India’s flagship innovation platform

Founder and CEO of ImagiNxt, Deepak Lamba, said the scale of participation reflected growing momentum within India’s startup and technology ecosystem. “The response to the opening day of ImagiNxt 2026 reflects the scale of ambition and momentum building across India’s innovation ecosystem,” Lamba said.

“From policymakers and founders to investors, creators and technology leaders, the platform brought together voices shaping what the next decade of India could look like across AI, deeptech, digital infrastructure and entrepreneurship,” he added.