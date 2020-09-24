Worker dies of electrocution at textile unit; employer booked

A 29-year-old worker died of electrocution at a textile unit in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district and an offence has been registered against the factory owner, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Sri Sakambari Textile company on Wednesday afternoon, when Sajabai Gamar got electrocuted after power leaked into the external body of the machine he was working on, an official said.

The victim sustained severe burn injuries on both his legs and died on the spot, he said.

The owner of the company Sadaram Kabi had not taken any precautions for the safety of his employees, the official said.

A case has been registered against the company owner under relevant section of the IPC, while no arrest has been made so far, he added.