Work on Versova beach bund-wall on halt after greens, residents protest

Mumbai: Construction work on a concrete bund wall on a stretch of Versova beach, to prevent erosion by the sea, has halted after local residents and environmental activists opposed the project saying it would destroy the ecology of the beach, which serves as a breeding ground for Olive Ridley turtles. PWD officials at the site, however, said that work had only been temporarily halted.

The Public and Works Department (PWD) of the Maharashtra government had been building an anti-sea erosion bund wall on the beach. The 12-foot long wall is being constructed along a stretch of 1.5 kms between Sagar Kutir beach and Versova Hindu crematorium.

The construction which started around last November is being strongly resisted by environmentalists, who also say that half the beach is being covered by concrete tetrapods, shrinking the beach and making access difficult for the public.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, activist, Zoru Bhathena who has lodged complaints against the construction work with various authorities, said it was brought to his notice when a Versova resident approached him on January 9 stating the beach’s features were being altered drastically.

“An acquaintance who lives near Versova beach informed me that the features of the beach are being altered. I then visited the spot on January 11 and discovered the beach is being filled with concrete tetrapods,” said Bhathena.

Bhathena has written to the PWD, the environment ministry and the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), seeking an immediate stay on the ongoing works.

Versova beach, once covered with heaps of garbage and litter, was transformed painstakingly through the world’s largest community beach clean-up drive spearheaded by lawyer Afroz Shah. In 2018, Olive Ridley turtles hatched their eggs on the beach after two decades.

“The construction work will harm the ecology severely. The beach is a breeding ground of sea turtles. Carrying out construction work without consulting the wildlife department is also illegal,” Bhathena said.

Echoing Bhathena's sentiments, residents of the upmarket neighborhood voiced concerns that once the bund wall is constructed, the beach will become inaccessible for the public.

“Once the wall is constructed, it will split the beach into half. Once they fill it with concrete tetrapods, people will not be able to go to the beach,” said entrepreneur and local resident Chetan Iyer, 38.

Every morning, hundreds of Mumbaikars from different walks of life head towards the beach for their morning walk. Since the past two months, citizens are being kept away from their regular routine due to the ongoing construction.

Another resident, 63-year-old former financial banker, Arvin D'souza said PWD officials have been telling residents that once the construction work is completed, the stretch of Versova beach will appear like Marine Drive.

“The PWD officials said they will replicate Marine Drive at Versova. Whatever is left of the beach is far away from the reach of the public due to the tetrapods. The wall will alter the natural features of the beach and harm the ecology as well,” D'souza said.

PWD officers, however, maintained that all necessary clearances had been secured for the construction work. They said the work had only been temporarily stopped.

“There has been no stay on the work. We were only told to pause our work for two days by the higher authorities. We have all the necessary documents and permits required to carry on the project, and as soon we receive further orders, we will carry on with the work,” said PWD engineer Sachin Pimpale, a site officer at Versova Beach.

Pimpale said the work was being carried out to prevent erosion on the beach and to protect residential infrastructure adjoining the beach. He claimed a number of local residents have expressed support for the project.

“Apart from the soil erosion, high tides and rise of sea level cause severe damage to the infrastructure adjoining the beach. The wall and tetrapods will decrease the speed of the tidal waves, which will protect the infrastructure,” Pimpale said.