'Work Done In Dead Of Night': Varsha Gaikwad Blasts MMRDA Over Metro 2B Girder Installation At Kurla, Says Height Requests For Ganpati Procession Ignored

Mumbai: Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad on Saturday lashed out the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for proceeding with the installation of a girder at Halav Pul in Kurla, alleging that authorities ignored repeated appeals from local residents to increase the height before commencing the work.

Taking to her official handle on X, Gaikwad added that the request to increase the height was made to ensure the smooth passage of idols during the Ganpati festival, as the bridge has traditionally served as a key route for processions. This was the work being done on the Metro Line 2B which will connects Esic Nagar-Mandalay Metro.

She also added, "We had sent several representations including to the Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal ji to increase the height of the girder." However, she shared a video where she claimed that "instead of listening to people, work was carried out in the dead of the night with a huge posse of policemen."