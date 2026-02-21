Thane Netizen Flags ‘Misaligned Slab’ On Metro Line 4; Alert Comes Days After Fatal Parapet Collapse In Mulund

Screengrab from X

Thane: A local resident has flagged a potential safety concern along the under-construction Mumbai Metro Line 4 corridor, prompting a response from the Thane Police.

In a post on X, user Sachin Shingare shared a photograph of what he claimed was a misaligned slab on the Ovala–Kasarvadavli stretch of the Metro 4 route. Tagging the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and Thane City Police, he urged authorities to immediately inspect the site to prevent any untoward incident.

It is requested to @MMRDAOfficial @TMCaTweetAway @ThaneCityPolice to immediately look into the stretch of Kasarvadavli to ensure no untoward incident happens here. #thane pic.twitter.com/rf73k6w831 — Sachin Shingare | सचिन शिनगारे (@SachinShingare_) February 20, 2026

Responding to the post, Thane Police sought the exact location of the slab. The user clarified that the issue was visible between Ovala and Kasarvadavli, the first station on the Metro Line 4 corridor connecting Thane to Wadala.

Concrete Parapet Wall Falls In Mulund West

The alert has surfaced days after a tragic incident in Mulund West on February 14, when a portion of the parapet wall of an under-construction Metro Line 4 bridge collapsed onto a passing autorickshaw and car near Mulund Fire Station. An autorickshaw passenger was crushed to death, while three others sustained injuries. The injured were rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared the auto passenger dead. One of the injured remains critical, while the others are stated to be out of danger.

The collapse triggered outrage among local residents, who gathered at the site questioning safety standards and construction practices.

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, who visited the spot and later met the victim’s family, indicated possible negligence. “The parapet segment had been placed just a day earlier. If the work was recent, the stretch should have been barricaded,” she said.

The MMRDA has initiated a detailed probe into the incident, which occurred near Pier P196 of the elevated stretch. Notably, no active construction work was underway at the time of the collapse, raising serious questions about workmanship and structural integrity.

Five Accused Arrested in Connection with the Tragedy

In Mulund incident an offence is registered u/s 105, 110, 324(5), 3(5) BNS against managers, engineers, supervisor and worker of company

1. Milan Road Buildtech subcontractor of Reliance Astaldi JV

2. DB Hill LBG Supervisory company5 accused have been arrested

1. Harish Chauhan, Project Director

2. Kuldeep Sapkal, Project Manager

3. Saurab Singh, Dy Manager

4. Prashant Bhoir, Supervisor

5. Avdhoot Inamdar, Project Manager

Sr no 1 to 4 are from Milan Road Buildtech

Further investigation is underway.

