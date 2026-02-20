Metro 12A Extension Approved At ₹8,414 Cr To Boost Kalyan Connectivity

Mumbai: In a major boost to connectivity in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the extension of Metro Line 12 parallel to the Kalyan–Shilphata Road has been announced, marking what leaders described as a significant success in the efforts of Member of Parliament Dr. Shrikant Shinde.

The project, to be implemented by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), was announced by Deputy Chief Minister and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde. The extended corridor, to be known as Metro 12A, has received administrative approval of ₹8,414.53 crore.

Metro Line 12 currently connects Kalyan-Dombivli to Navi Mumbai via Taloja. The newly approved extension will run from Kalyan Phata via Dahisar Mori and merge with the existing Metro Line 12 near Khutare Village before reaching Taloja Railway Station (Amandoot).

The 18.4-kilometre revised corridor — of which approximately 10.5 kilometres are already under construction — is expected to significantly reduce vehicular congestion on the busy Kalyan–Shilphata Road.

Speaking after reviewing ongoing projects in the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency, Dr. Shrikant Shinde said, “This metro extension is a transformative step for our constituency. It will not only ease traffic pressure on Shilphata Road but also provide faster and safer travel options for thousands of commuters.”

He added, “Over the past few years, we have consistently pursued infrastructure projects to strengthen connectivity between Kalyan, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. The Metro 12A corridor is another milestone in that journey.”

Budgetary Push for Infrastructure

Recently, Eknath Shinde presented the MMRDA Budget for 2026–27, allocating ₹4,897.19 crore for various projects in the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency.

During his inspection visit on Friday, Dr. Shinde reviewed the progress of key projects, including Metro Line 12, the Palava Flyover, the Third Patri Bridge, the elevated corridor along the Waldhuni River from Vitthalwadi Station to Kalyan Ahilyanagar Highway, and the Kalyan Ring Road project. He directed officials to accelerate construction and ensure timely completion.

“The goal is clear — these projects must be completed at the earliest so that citizens can benefit without delay,” he said.

The Metro 12A corridor will pass through Kalyan, Manpada, Katai Naka, Kalyan Growth Center, Desai Naka, Padle Gaon, Kalyan Phata, Gotheghar, Dahisar Mori, Dahisar Gaon, Kiravali Village, Rohinjan and Khutare Village.

A total of 12 elevated stations have been proposed along the route. Between Katai Naka and Kalyan Phata, the metro line will share common tracks and stations with the proposed Metro Line 14 (Kanjurmarg to Badlapur).

The corridor will also provide connectivity to the Nilje Depot and integrate with Metro Line 14 and the National High-Speed Rail Thane Bullet Train Station, strengthening multimodal transport integration in the region.

Notably, this will be the first metro connectivity for Kalwa, Diva and Mumbra areas, significantly enhancing their transport network.

Also Watch:

Engineering and Structural Design

The project will adopt a precast twin “U” type girder system based on a single-pier design. An integrated single-pier concept will be used for both the metro corridor and the proposed Kalyan–Rajnoli flyover, excluding the flyover superstructure.

Double-Decker Elevated Corridor Approved

In another major development, MMRDA has approved a four-lane double-decker elevated corridor between Kalyan Phata (Shilphata Junction) and Rajnoli on the Agra Highway near Bhiwandi. The project has received administrative approval of ₹5,909.21 crore.

The 19.40-kilometre elevated corridor will pass through Katai Naka, Patri Pool and Govindwadi Bypass before terminating at Rajnoli Junction in Bhiwandi.

The first level will accommodate vehicular traffic, while the second level will carry the metro corridor. Eight entry and exit ramps have been proposed to ensure seamless movement.

The project also includes two railway overbridges — at the Palava–Diva–Panvel line and Patri Bridge crossing — as well as two major bridges over Desai Creek and the Ulhas River near the Durgadi area.

Integrated Metro Network

The corridor will integrate with multiple metro lines, including Thane–Bhiwandi–Kalyan Metro Line 5, Kalyan–Taloja Metro Line 12, the extended Metro Line 12A and the proposed Metro Line 14.

Officials said the combined metro and elevated road infrastructure is expected to dramatically improve mobility, reduce travel time, and boost economic growth in Kalyan, Dombivli, Bhiwandi and surrounding areas.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/