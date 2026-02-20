Mumbai: Western Railway Ramps Up Monsoon Preparedness; 126 New Pumps, 600 Muck Trains To Be Deployed By May 25 | Representative Image

Mumbai: Ahead of the upcoming monsoon season, Western Railway has announced an extensive set of measures to tackle waterlogging and service disruptions along the crucial Churchgate–Virar suburban corridor. The railway authorities said the preparedness work will be completed by May 25.

As part of its flood-mitigation strategy, Western Railway will install 126 new dewatering pumping devices across vulnerable locations. Officials stated that this marks a 10 per cent increase compared to last year. These pumps will undergo daily testing for 30 days prior to the onset of the monsoon to ensure operational readiness.

In a significant boost to track maintenance, the railway will increase the number of muck trains by over 80 per cent this year, deploying 600 muck trains to clear silt, debris and waste from tracks and drainage channels. The trains will primarily operate in low-lying and flood-prone stretches that witnessed severe waterlogging last year, including the Mahim–Dadar section. Authorities also confirmed that track levels have been raised at select locations to minimise the risk of submergence.

To strengthen drainage infrastructure, underground drainage systems are being developed along the Goregaon–Mahim, Prabhadevi–Matunga and Borivali–Virar sections. These upgrades aim to enhance water discharge capacity during intense rainfall spells.

Additionally, five automatic rain gauges have been installed to monitor rainfall levels with greater accuracy. Real-time water level warning systems will also be activated on four vulnerable bridges, enabling immediate alerts in case of rising water levels.

On the manpower front, 36 additional staff members will be deployed to manage monsoon-related operations. Railway officials said special focus is being placed on pre-monsoon tasks such as drain cleaning, tree trimming, identification of vulnerable spots and joint inspections with concerned agencies.

With Mumbai’s suburban rail network serving millions daily, Western Railway’s monsoon action plan seeks to minimise disruptions and ensure safer, smoother travel during the rainy season.

