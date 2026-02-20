 Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway Adds 12 AC And 3 Non-AC Suburban Services On Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway Adds 12 AC And 3 Non-AC Suburban Services On Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

Western Railway has added 12 AC and three non-AC suburban train services in Mumbai, increasing daily AC locals to 133. The move aims to ease peak-hour crowding, enhance safety with automatic door systems and improve commuter comfort ahead of the summer season.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 04:44 AM IST
article-image
Western Railway enhances Mumbai’s suburban network with additional AC and non-AC local train services to ease commuter rush | Representative Image

Mumbai, Feb 19: Marking the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, the Mumbai Division of Western Railway (WR) on Wednesday rolled out a major upgrade to its suburban operations, introducing additional air-conditioned and non-AC local train services to ease crowding and improve commuter comfort.

12 new AC services introduced

According to railway officials, 12 new AC suburban services have been added, taking the total number of daily AC locals on the Western Railway corridor from 121 to 133.

The AC rakes are equipped with automatic door-closing systems, aimed at enhancing passenger safety while offering a cooler and more comfortable travel experience, especially during the upcoming summer months.

In addition, three new non-AC services have also been introduced. Authorities said the move is expected to reduce peak-hour congestion and provide commuters with more space during daily travel.

Part of long-term capacity enhancement

Western Railway stated that the initiative is part of its ongoing efforts to upgrade Mumbai’s suburban network — often described as the city’s lifeline — by improving safety, reliability and passenger comfort.

Officials added that further service rationalisation and infrastructure improvements are planned as part of the railway’s long-term capacity enhancement strategy for the fast-growing suburban corridor.

