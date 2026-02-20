Mumbai Local Update: Queue System Introduced At Nalasopara Railway Station To Ease Peak-Hour Rush | All You Need To Know

Mumbai: The Western Railway has launched a crowd management initiative to ensure passenger safety and handle peak-hour rush at Nalasopara railway station. Under the new system, commuters are required to form queues while boarding local trains.

This initiative came as the Nallasopara station often experiences rush and crowding, leading to occasional disputes among commuters. According to a Loksatta.com report, the initiative is currently in the pilot stage and has been implemented on Platform No. 1 since February 18.

As part of the initiative, passengers waiting to board trains are instructed to stand in two rows. They are instructed to first allow alighting passengers enough space before entering the train. To support the plan, Western Railway has deployed additional personnel from both The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) personnel on the platforms.

As per the report, a total of 22 personnel, including 13 from the RPF and 9 from the MSF have been deployed, from various stations including Nalasopara, Virar, Borivali, Bhayander, Vasai Road, Palghar and Dahanu Road.

Moreover, yellow and green markings have been made to guide passengers while boarding and alighting local trains. Green indicates boarding, while yellow indicates alighting.

WR Introduces Additional AC and Non-AC Trains

Meanwhile, the Western Railway also introduced 12 additional AC local train services and 3 new non-AC services from February 19. According to Western Railway, 12 AC Local services are being introduced, of which 11 services will replace existing non-AC services, while one will be a new AC service. In addition to this, three additional non AC services are also being introduced. With this increase, the total number of AC services will increase from 121 to 133 and the total number of local services of Western Railway network will increase from 1410 to 1414.

The number of AC services operating on Saturdays and Sundays will also be significantly increased from 77 to 106, further enhancing comfort and capacity for weekend commuters. In addition to this, a slow local service that is presently operating from Bhayandar to Bandra will operate from Virar, providing added convenience and improved connectivity for commuters.



