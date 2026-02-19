Indian Railways Announces 30 Holi Special Trains From LTT Mumbai To Uttar Pradesh And Bihar Routes To Ease Festival Rush; Check Details

Indian Railways rolls out 30 Holi Special train services from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to manage the festive travel surge | Pinterest

Railways will run 30 additional Holi Special train services as follows:

(A) Running of 8 train services between LTT Mumbai & Sultanpur / Varanasi and (B) Extension of 22 train services between LTT Mumbai & Raxaul / Saharsa / Dhanbad to clear the extra rush of passengers.

The details are as under:

(A) Running of 8 Holi Special train services between LTT Mumbai & Sultanpur / Varanasi

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Mumbai - Sultanpur – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Mumbai AC Special (4 services)

04211 Holi Special will depart LTT Mumbai at 14.35 hrs on 27.02.2026 & 03.03.2026 and arrive at Sultanpur at 23:00 hrs the next day (2 services).

04212 Holi Special will depart Sultanpur at 04:00 hrs on 26.02.2026 & 02.03.2026 and arrive at LTT Mumbai at 12.20 hrs the next day (2 services).

Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Chalisgaon, Pachora, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi Jn, Rani Kampalpati, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Orai, Kanpur Central and Lucknow.

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Mumbai - Varanasi – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Mumbai AC Special (4 services)

04225 Holi Special will depart LTT Mumbai at 14.35 hrs on 26.02.2026 & 02.03.2026 and arrive at Varanasi at 02.05 hrs on the third day (2 services).

04226 Holi Special will depart Varanasi at 01:35 hrs on 25.02.2026 & 01.03.2026 and arrive at LTT Mumbai at 12.20 hrs the next day (2 services).

Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Chalisgaon, Pachora, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi Jn, Rani Kampalpati, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Orai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Sultanpur and Jaunpur City.

Composition for 04211 / 04212 & 04225 / 04226: 16 AC 3-Tier Economy and 2 Generator Vans.

(B) Extension of services of LTT-Raxaul, LTT-Saharsa & LTT-Dhanbad as 22 Holi Special trains

Extension of LTT Mumbai-Raxaul- LTT Mumbai as Holi Specials (8 services)

05558 LTT-Raxaul Special running every Thursday, earlier notified to run up to 27.11.2025, has now been extended as a Holi Special from 12.03.2026 to 02.04.2026 (4 services).

05557 Raxaul-LTT Special running every Tuesday, earlier notified to run up to 25.11.2025, has now been extended as a Holi Special from 10.03.2026 to 31.03.2026 (4 services).

Composition: 1 First cum AC 2-Tier, 2 AC 2-Tier, 6 AC 3-Tier, 7 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class, 1 Second Seating cum Guard’s Brake Van and 1 Generator Car.

Extension of LTT Mumbai-Saharsa- LTT Mumbai as Holi Specials (8 services)

05586 LTT-Saharsa Special running every Sunday, earlier notified to run up to 30.11.2025, has now been extended as a Holi Special from 08.03.2026 to 29.03.2026 (4 services).

05585 Saharsa-LTT Special running every Friday, earlier notified to run up to 28.11.2025, has now been extended as a Holi Special from 06.03.2026 to 27.03.2026 (4 services).

Composition: 2 AC 2-Tier, 6 AC 3-Tier, 2 AC 3-Tier Economy, 6 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class, 1 Second Seating cum Guard’s Brake Van and 1 Generator Car.

Extension of LTT Mumbai-Dhanbad - LTT Mumbai as Holi Specials (6 services)

03380 LTT-Dhanbad Special running every Thursday, earlier notified to run up to 15.01.2026, has now been extended as a Holi Special from 12.03.2026 to 26.03.2026 (3 services).

03379 Dhanbad-LTT Special running every Tuesday, earlier notified to run up to 13.01.2026, has now been extended as a Holi Special from 10.03.2026 to 24.03.2026 (3 services).

Composition: 2 AC 2-Tier, 2 AC 3-Tier, 6 AC 3-Tier Economy, 6 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class, 1 Second Seating cum Guard’s Brake Van and 1 Generator Car.

There will be no change in the timings and halts of Train Nos. 05558/05557, 05586/05585 & 03380/03379.

Reservation

Bookings for extended trips of Holi Special Train Nos. 05558, 05586 & 03380 will open on 20.02.2026.

Bookings for AC Holi Special Train Nos. 04211 & 04225 will open on 22.02.2026 at all computerised reservation centres and on the website http://www.irctc.co.in.

Also Watch:

Read Also Central Railway Orders Probe After Viral Vande Bharat Express Operation Video Sparks Security...

Bookings for unreserved coaches with normal charges can be done through the UTS system. Passengers can also download the RailOne app for booking of tickets.

For detailed timings at halts of these special trains, please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES App.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/