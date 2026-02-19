Central Railway Orders Probe After Viral Vande Bharat Express Operation Video Sparks Security Concerns Online

Central Railway begins an inquiry after a viral clip shows operational procedures of the Vande Bharat Express being demonstrated | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 19: A short social media video purportedly showing a railway staff member explaining how to start and operate a Vande Bharat Express has triggered safety concerns online, prompting Central Railway (CR) to initiate an inquiry.

Video posted on X sparks debate

The 31-second clip was posted on X on February 19 by a user identifying himself as “Saurabh – A Railfan Passionate about Indian Railways” from the handle @trainwalebhaiya. In the video, a person seen holding a key appears to demonstrate operational controls of the semi-high-speed train.

Tagging the Railway Minister and the Ministry of Railways, the user wrote: “Such actions can pose a serious security risk if misused. Kindly take strict and immediate action to prevent any potential misuse.”

The video was part of a larger rail-photography thread titled “Capturing the Beauty of Indian Railways”, in which the user showcased train journeys across the country — from the snow-covered Kashmir Valley to the sea bridge at Pamban in the south and the Dooars tea gardens in the east. However, the operational demonstration clip drew the most attention and debate.

Railway initiates inquiry

Social media users reacted sharply, with some raising security concerns while others questioned whether the content actually posed any safety hazard.

According to sources, the video appears to have been shot within Central Railway jurisdiction. Posted at 3:09 am, the clip had crossed over one lakh views by 1:30 pm, with around 429 reposts and 26 quote posts.

A Central Railway spokesperson said that the person has been identified and action has been initiated against him. The videos have also been taken down from the social media of the concerned person.

Railway officials informally indicated that filming inside a driver’s cab and publicly sharing operational procedures, if done without authorisation, could amount to a violation of safety and security protocols.

However, after the facts emerged during the inquiry, the individual who had originally shot and shared the video deleted it from X at around 1:30 pm. Subsequently, Saurabh also removed his post on Thursday afternoon.

